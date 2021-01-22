Soccer teams will be wearing masks this season, and I don’t really know why.
Sure, the questions of whether sports should even be played is on a lot of people’s lips, in light of the worsening global pandemic. But if sports are to be played, how many safety measures are too much?
In the fall, cross country and volleyball played the guinea pig for the state’s slate of high school sports. The one outdoor and one indoor sport provided a test to see how big an impact COVID-19 would play.
As it turns out, it’s about 20-25 percent. That’s the approximate number of teams in the area who have been forced to quarantine so far among cross country, volleyball, swimming and basketball.
Cross country didn’t have to wear masks while running, but volleyball did while playing. Swimming couldn’t for obvious reasons, and basketball players do.
Boys soccer, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse will start this week, and while I haven’t spoken to lacrosse coaches, I assume all three sports will have to wear masks. They will be the first outdoor sports this year to mandate masks, and to be honest, I don’t get why soccer has been lumped in with the others.
If you’ve ever been to a soccer game, you know what it consists of – a lot of running. OK, lots of sports involve running, but not like soccer. It’s basically cross country with a ball thrown in.
There is stop-and-go built into football, basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, baseball and softball, but not really for soccer. Aside from timeouts, half time, corner kicks and throw-ins, the players and the ball are constantly moving.
The Wall Street Journal did a study in 2010 on how many “minutes of action” were in football. Out of the 60 minutes of game play, only 11 included the ball in motion. Four years later, the same publication determined baseball had 18 minutes of live action in nine innings.
In basketball, the ball is in motion for every moment the clock is running, but the clock stops often and for substantial periods of time. There are breaks between periods, free throws, and timeouts are common.
FIFA estimated after the 2014 World Cup that group stage games averaged 57.6 minutes of action per game. That was the highest number of live action minutes estimated by a publication or organization other than hockey, which checked in at 60.
Those minutes have to be scaled back to high school game/match lengths, but the percentage of ball-in-motion minutes from total game minutes still translates pretty closely.
Wearing a mask is important, particularly indoors. They’re crucial when groups/teams assemble outdoors as well, but there are limitations to what kind of cardio activity student-athletes can handle with one strapped to their face. Soccer isn’t one of them.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.