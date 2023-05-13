MOREHEAD CITY — CW Bayer gave up a single to Franklinton’s first batter of the night and surrendered a run in the first inning.
The West Carteret senior right-hander then buckled down.
Over the next six shutout innings, he allowed only three hits and ended the night with three strikeouts and three walks in a 4-1 win in the first round of the 3A baseball state playoffs.
The No. 7 seed Patriots then lost 5-3 to No. 10 seed Cape Fear (19-10) on Friday to finish the season with a 16-7 record. After the win over Franklinton, West had won four in a row and eight of their last nine.
The No. 26 seed Rams from Franklinton saw their season end with an 11-11 record.
The game was postponed to Wednesday after thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday.
Bayer faced more than four batters in an inning just once over the next six frames, dealing with five in the top of the sixth when he gave up two hits.
He didn’t allow an extra-base hit in the contest.
West gave Bayer all the run support he needed in the first inning with three runs.
A Blaine Norris line drive in the bottom of the first created an error and scored Josh Mason to get the scoring started for the home team. Landon Gray then drove in Landon Millis and Landon Mann with a single to right field.
Ryland Howell delivered the Patriots’ final run in the bottom of the sixth by scoring Mann on a hard ground ball to centerfield.
West handed a loss to Franklinton ace Pete Honse. The senior entered the game with a 1.08 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 11 walks in 39 innings.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Franklinton.....................100 000 0 - 1 4 4
West Carteret.................300 010 0 - 4 5 0
WP – Bayer
LP – Honse
Franklinton leading hitters: Groves 2-3, run; Batchelor 1-3, RBI.
West Carteret leading hitters: Bayer 1-2; Pavy 1-2; Howell 1-3, RBI; Gray 1-3, 2 RBIs.
