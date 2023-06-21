You have to hand it to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
It never disappoints.
Whether it’s Chainlink in 2006, Bak Bar in 2007, Citation in 2010, Hatteras II in 2013, Inspiration in 2014, Top Dog in 2019, Pelagic Hunter II in 2020, or Widespread in 2021, Carteret County’s premier sporting event almost always provides exciting drama and sometimes supplies major controversy.
This year was no different.
Sushi was at the top of the leaderboard with a 484.5-pound fish caught on Friday.
Sensation then brought in a 619.4-pound fish late Saturday night, but the blue was ultimately disqualified.
The marlin had shark or other marine animal bites.
IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rules states “mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
It is outlined as Rule No. 23 in the Big Rock Official Rules.
Big Rock stories have dominated the News-Times’ top 10 most-read stories list and created quite a stir on Facebook.
They’ve generated a lot of comments.
Conventional wisdom says to never read the comments, but it’s been hard not to.
There seems to be a lot of confusion about the circumstances of the weekend, so I thought I would take this space to try and clear up as many as possible.
Numerous commentors have pointed to what they see as a discrepancy in Big Rock’s ruling on the Top Dog catch in 2019 and Sensation’s catch.
The Fenwick Island, Delaware boat made history at 8:20 p.m. on a Saturday night in 2019 when it weighed a record-breaking 914-pound fish. The monster blue was so big the crew couldn’t fit it through the fish door, and as part of it dragged through the water and exhaust on the ride back, the flesh was torn off.
Some have posted photos of the mangled fish or posted links or screenshots to a blog that noted the fish had shark bites on it.
Media literacy is key here. Check your sources.
There is no evidence the Top Dog’s catch had any bites.
Some have suggested the Big Rock didn’t want to anoint Sensation as the winner, going as far to suggest the tournament was hoping to save nearly $750,000 between Sensation’s catch and Sushi’s catch.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, had remained unclaimed after six days of fishing.
Sensation would have netted the prize, in addition to the first-place purse, if its fish had qualified, resulting in a $3.5 million award. Sushi instead won $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse.
If you’ve followed the Big Rock long enough, you know money is no issue.
The tournament has combined to produce purses totaling nearly $20 million over the past four years and given more than $1 million to charity in each of the past two years.
Speaking of money, some have proposed entries will be hurt next year by this controversy.
Please.
Tournament officials announced that, new this year, the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize amount will roll over to next year, potentially setting up a first-time $4 million winner.
Entries will be anything but hurt in 2024.
Others have argued the Big Rock didn’t want to reward a local boat.
This is some bizarre logic.
The events of Saturday right before officials noticed the bite marks was Big Rock’s dream scenario.
A local boat, and not just any local boat, but the legendary Jarrett Bay Custom Hull No. 1, backs into Big Rock Landing with 10,000 people in attendance as the clock ticks toward midnight.
A better Hollywood script could not have been written.
Instead, the controversy is being covered by nearly every media outlet in the country.
Others have noted the Big Rock is inconsistent in following the IGFA rule regarding mutilated fish but not all the other IGFA rules.
I’m sure if officials could talk – there are lawyers involved now, so the only talking will be in the court or mediation room – they may just say this: it’s our tournament, and we can institute whatever rules we want.
This rule hasn’t created any controversy before, but maybe they adjust it in the future. We shall see.
Commentors have taken sides in the potential lawsuit that is sure to follow, with some predicting Big Rock will win and others projecting a Sensation victory.
There’s probably a gray area here.
In 2010, Citation’s first mate failed to purchase a N.C. fishing license before the boat captured a then Big Rock-record 883-pound blue marlin. The tournament disqualified the fish.
A civil complaint, countersuit, and a three-year legal battle that went from Carteret County to the state Supreme Court and back to Carteret County, ultimately ended in a confidential settlement.
Perhaps we see something similar again?
I’ll end with a few praiseworthy notes and also offer a disappointing one.
Let’s start with the bad news first.
The behavior of some in the massive crowd Saturday night was unsettling.
There were a few moments where you thought it could have gotten ugly fast.
Officials at the weigh station are to be commended for deescalating the situation and turning a possible nightmare scenario into a benign one.
I imagine Big Rock’s security presence will be increased next year, and rightfully so.
And here’s a shoutout to Sushi Capt. Charley Pereira for his response to the win, and to Sensation and Rocky Hardison for their social media posts.
Pereira reached out to Sensation Capt. Greg McCoy after learning the Sushi had won, expressing his apologies for the way Sensation had lost and encouraging the captain to continue competitive fishing.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Sensation thanked “the amazing outpouring of support from the local community of Morehead City and beyond.”
Hardison praised the work of the Big Rock and its decision-making, which is remarkable considering his Wolverine boat came in second to Top Dog in 2019.
He wrote: “As for the comparison to Top Dog’s fish a few years ago, yes it was in worse condition but that damage was done after the fight was over. It knocked me to second place and cost me a lot of money. If I thought that it was any different, believe me, I would have protested it! Rules are rules and it’s pretty much black and white.”
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
