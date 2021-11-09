KERNERSVILLE — The West Carteret girls cross country team returned to the top-10 Saturday at the 3A state meet.
The Patriots put up 227 points to finish ninth, ahead of 10th-place Currituck with 304.
Eliza Craig Parker paced the Patriots with a time of 20 minutes, 17 seconds to claim 21st out of 151 runners at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Sara Windsor took 56th in 21:38, and Bella Counts placed 73rd in 22:12.
Those three seniors helped the team get back to the top 10 after its top-10 streak was broken last season for the first time in 14 years.
“We, unfortunately, will lose three important seniors from this team,” West coach Shelton Mayo said. “Not only are they great leaders, but they were our three best runners this season. Eliza Craig, Bella and Sara are the essential student-athletes. I hope we have some ladies ready to step up next year and carry the torch for our team.”
Ryan Germain took 81st in 22:26, followed by freshman Elaina Sherline in 22:29 to place 84th, Ansley Jones in 88th in 22:35, and Tyler Collins in 132nd in 24:36.
“Elaina had another awesome race on a tough course,” Mayo said. “She really came on strong at the end of the season. Tyler had to step up and compete and ran a personal record on the state meet course when we needed her most.”
North Lincoln won the 3A state meet with 59 points, followed by Carrboro with 150 and West Henderson with 153.
Croatan’s Navaya Zales captured the state championship in 18:12. Carrboro’s Hannah Preisser was the runner-up in 18:43, followed by Northwood’s Caroline Murrell in 18:45.
The boys placed 17th out of 21 teams with 398 points.
They finished ahead of North Buncombe, 400; Smoky Mountain, 420; East Rowan, 466; Northwest Cabaruss, 472.
“Whenever you sneak into states as the last team to qualify from a region, you worry about finishing near last place at states,” Mayo said. “Our goal was to go compete and see how well we could come out at the end of the day. We were excited to finish 17th. It was such a tough season with so many obstacles.”
A pair of freshmen finished inside the top 100 in the 175-runner race.
Seth Nelson took 85th in 18:08, and Chance McCubbin finished 90th in 18:15.
“They ran very smart races, and only three freshmen finished ahead of them in the entire field so that is very promising,” Mayo said.
Hunter Guthrie ended up 108th in 18:40, Carter Bass claimed 115th in 18:46, Landon Gray took 131st in 19:09, and Riley Kay ended up 167th in 21:10.
“All seven of these men should be back next year with so much experience,” Mayo said. “We are so happy to do as well as we did this season, but we should be even better next season.”
