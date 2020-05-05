We got baseball on Tuesday … just not the league we were hoping for this spring.
South Korea’s Korea Baseball Organization had its opening day without fans in the stands.
The country has been the world’s model for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic with less than 11,000 cases and 300 deaths. South Korea has announced 11 or less new cases each day for the past 17 days and five deaths or less per day for the past 28 days.
There have been no major lockdown or restrictions on movement imposed, save a few scattered curfews, but a robust public health response based on extensive testing and tech-powered contact tracing kept the virus at bay.
ESPN will air games live six days a week with first pitches ranging from 1 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. with rebroadcasts following the next day in the afternoons.
Top teams to watch are the Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, Doosan Bears and SK Wyverns, while top players are Eui-Ji Yang of the NC Dinos, Hyeon-Jong Yang of the Kia Tigers, Baek-Ho Kang of the KT Wiz and Ha-Seong Kim of the Heroes.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball hopes to start in early July.
The plan is pending approval of medical experts and providing that coronavirus testing is available to the public.
The United States has more than 1.1 million cases and nearly 70,000 deaths. The country averaged nearly 30,000 cases a day and more than 1,500 deaths a day during the first three days in May.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.