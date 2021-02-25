MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret lacrosse team appeared to be in good shape Wednesday in the waning minutes of the first half versus J.H. Rose.
The Patriots had gained the momentum after trailing 4-0, scoring three of four goals to trail 5-3 as the game headed to halftime.
The Rampants then scored two goals in the final 1:29 of second quarter and opened up the third with five straight goals to take a 12-3 lead on their way to a 16-4 victory.
West fell to 0-7 with the loss.
“We came out strong,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “We always have one bad quarter. We gave up seven goals in the third tonight, gave up nine in the second to Croatan, seven in the third to First Flight. We look pretty good in the other three quarters.”
Trailing 4-0, West scored two straight goals to close the first quarter with Ford Jenkins and Jackson Gainey each putting the ball into the net.
Jake Johnson came up with two nifty saves in goal to open up the second quarter, and after surrendering a goal, teammate Alonzo Munagorri scored to make it a 5-3 game.
J.H. Rose’s Britt Gauquie and Jacob McCann then scored in the final 1:29 of the half to boost their team’s lead to 7-3.
“We got a little complacent,” Almand said. “I told the guys this is one of the games where the what-ifs will haunt you. They’ll wonder, ‘What could I have done, what should I have done?’”
Brandon Mabe added the Patriots’ other goal in the third quarter.
The Rampants won their second game in a row to improve to 2-3.
West continued to take its lumps, losing its fifth game by double digits. The Patriots have lost their seven contests by an average of 11.3 goals, falling by an average score of 14.6-3.3.
They’ve shown improvement as the season has progressed, however, scoring 18 goals in the last five games after putting up just two in the first two games.
“I don’t want to disregard this year, because you don’t want to discount the seniors, but we are building for the future here,” Almand said. “I don’t want to take anything away from the seniors, but we’re setting a foundation. We’re getting a good class next year of five guys that play the sport.”
Jenkins, a sophomore, and Mabe, a junior, should return next season. Freshmen Aiden Snavely and Sam Suggs and sophomore Braden Owen also have shown flashes of potential.
West’s best chance at a win will come Wednesday when it welcomes Northside-Jacksonville. The Monarchs are 0-2, having lost 13-1 to Jacksonville and 13-3 to Swansboro.
