BEAUFORT — The N.C. High School Athletic Association presented awards last week to East Carteret High School and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson.
The NCHSAA presented its 2019-20 Commissioner’s Cup for community service award in the 1A division to East Carteret for hosting 94 middle and high school students from Ocracoke for three days after the island flooded in September 2019 during Hurricane Dorian.
The NCHSAA also presented the Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year Award for 2019-20 to Jackson for his support of high school athletics while serving as superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools. Jackson joined the Carteret County school system in July.
The County Board of Education recognized both Jackson and East Carteret during the Tuesday school board meeting in Beaufort.
Board member John McLean recognized Jackson, saying although it was for his work in another school district, “We wanted to celebrate with him tonight.”
He continued that the NCHSAA noted that Jackson “is known for lifting those around him to higher levels.”
In turn, Jackson presented the community service Commissioner’s Cup to representatives from East who led the effort to bring Ocracoke students over to enjoy time in the county Sept. 20-22, 2019 following the Category 1 hurricane causing major flood damage to the island Sept. 5-6, 2019.
“Everything was provided to these students free of charge, and they returned home with new clothing, pillows, personal items and special items,” Jackson said. “The students enjoyed all types of meals, accommodations and many types of entertainment, along with shopping trips.”
The weekend trip started when East student/athlete Bennie Brooks had an idea to host the Ocracoke basketball team. But his idea quickly grew into a much larger project of hosting all middle and high school students.
Jackson presented the award to Brooks, East Athletic Booster President Allison Struyk and Assistant Principal Juanita Russell, who led the effort, as well as East coach and Athletic Director Daniel Griffee and cheerleader Allie Kittrell, who assisted throughout the weekend.
Jackson added that there were many other individuals, organizations and businesses involved in the effort, such as The Big Rock Foundation, the Carteret County Public School System Foundation, Camp Albemarle and the County Sheriff’s Department.
School board member Kathryn Chadwick, who represents the Down East area of the county, congratulated East on receiving the award.
“They did work really hard for Ocracoke,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
