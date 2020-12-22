BEAUFORT — Boys basketball games will look much different this season at East Carteret.
The Mariners will play wearing masks in front of mostly empty stands and without two of last year’s best players.
But Daniel Griffee is confident his team can repeat as 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion.
“I would think we will be the top dog,” the second-year coach said. “I know Pender lost a lot. We are going to practice like we are the underdog, and hopefully we will come out on top.”
East split with Pender in the regular season, and the teams shared the league title with identical 13-1 records before the Mariners defeated the Patriots in the conference tournament championship game. East’s dual titles were the program’s first in four years.
Pender then lost both the conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. Rayford Hankins resigned earlier this month, and Jujuan Carr (22.5 points per game) graduated and earned a scholarship to UNC-Wilmington.
The team also lost its next three leading scorers, including Jakwon Moore (15.9) to transfer, and Asad Johnson (8.1) and Michael Armstrong (7.8) to graduation.
East will begin the season versus Pender on Wednesday, Jan. 6 in a campaign that will include just 12 league games – Lejeune isn’t participating during the pandemic – so hitting the ground running will be of utmost importance.
“Last year, we lost our first game to West, then lost our first game in the Christmas tournament, then lost our first conference game to Pender, and then didn’t lose again until the third round,” Griffee said. “Now we don’t have the fortune to make mistakes and gain ground in between and get better.”
Griffee is hoping his team is ahead of the game with the continuity that comes from his second year at the helm. When he took over last season, he was the program’s third coach in three years.
“They know the system, which is awesome, because now we can just build on that,” he said. “They remembered a lot, so we don’t have to waste time starting from the bottom. We can start from the middle and fine tune.”
The Mariners also lost plenty of talent from a team that went 22-4 thanks to an 18-game winning streak and advanced to the third round of the 1A playoffs.
Second-leading scorer Caleb Hymon (13.7 points) transferred, while leading rebounder and third-leading scorer Perry Austin (10.7 points, 9.0 rebounds) graduated. Jayden Shelton (3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds) also graduated.
“We lost a lot, but we have a lot of returners,” Griffee said. “Bennie (Brooks), Mason (Rose), and Henry (Tillett) were starters. Jacob (Nelson) got a lot of playing time, and Thomas (Wallace) did too.”
Brooks put up huge numbers as a junior to earn News-Times Player of the Year honors, averaging 25.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals.
Nelson showed promise as a freshman, averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Tillett (5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals), while Rose (5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals) were starters.
“Henry is back running point, Bennie is going to do his thing, Mason came around last year, and Jacob is going to get more playing time, because he’s a freak athlete,” Griffee said.
Erik Jernigan (2.6 points) and Wallace (1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds) were also regular members of the rotation.
Griffee is also excited about the potential of a strong freshmen class, including Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka and Cole Jernigan.
“Those three freshmen are going to be really good,” he said. “They are going to take their lumps this year, but they are going to learn a lot, and they are already good basketball players. Hopefully they will learn from the seniors and keep building.”
All three freshmen are expected to receive extensive playing time this season.
“The biggest thing is, it’s a big jump from middle school where you can run by everybody because you’re more athletic,” Griffee said. “In high school, guys are bigger and just as fast, but these guys are basketball savvy. They love it. They’ve got high basketball IQs. You can see them soak stuff up when you coach them.”
The returners and first-year talents will play in a much different atmosphere from past East teams with strict coronavirus protocols that have players in masks and the crowd limited to parents.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Griffee said. “Because you are used to the kids being there and being loud and dressed up, and cheerleaders and opposing fans, the pep band,” Griffee said. “And now it’s going to be 25 parents.”
