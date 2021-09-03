PELETIER — Carteret County Speedway was the vision of the late Bobby Watson, and this weekend, tribute will be paid to the former track owner in the sixth annual Bobby Watson Memorial.
Watson worked tirelessly to make his vision become a reality, and his hard work paid off when the 4/10-mile speedway opened its doors in 2015.
This Sunday, Sept. 5, the top modified drivers in the country will set out to capture the checkered flag in the SMART Modified Tour. Also on the schedule are the Late Models, Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, U-CARs, Bombers, Legends, Champ Karts, Mini Cups and Jr. Mini Cups.
One of the headlining entries for the SMART Modified Tour is NASCAR Hall of Famer and last week’s winner at Dillon Motor Speedway in South Carolina, Bobby Labonte. Labonte is a former NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series champion with one IROC championship under his belt as well and will be a favorite, looking for two in a row this Sunday night.
Burt Myers, who leads the SMART Modified Tour championship standings, is also one of the entries for the Smart Chevrolet 99. Myers is a decorated modified veteran with 10 Bowman Gray Stadium championships to his credit. Myers and Labonte will not only be competing against one another, but also alongside all series regulars Sunday evening.
The SMART Modified Tour has seen a handful of other winners this season, including Ronnie Silk and Doug Coby, and NASCAR star Ryan Preece has collected his share of checkered flags as well.
The green flag for the Bobby Watson Memorial is set to drop at 5 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets are only $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free.
In addition to the excitement on track, the All-American Veterans Parachute Team will join in from the air with a high-flying performance.
On Saturday night, fans and drivers will get together for a Green Flag Party. Meet the drivers and make memories before the race Sunday.
Carteret County Speedway is located on 501 Whitehouse Fork Road just off Highway 58 near Peletier, just a couple miles from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle.
Stay tuned to the track’s Facebook page for the latest information regarding this weekend by offering a like to https://www.facebook.com/carteretcoswy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.