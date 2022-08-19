MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret begins the girls tennis season built for now and the future.
The Patriots looked more like a junior varsity squad last season, going 7-5 overall and 7-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference, featuring a team of sophomores and freshmen.
“We should be good for the next couple of years, actually,” Mark Thompson said as he enters his fifth year as coach. “It’ll be fun.”
And while last year was pretty good, it could have been even better. West lost two 5-4 matches, falling to Dixon and East Carteret. Wins in those matches could have produced a 9-3 overall mark and 8-2 conference record.
“Those were really close matches, but we were young and won the second time around versus Dixon,” Thompson said. “I feel good about where we are. A lot of them hadn’t played much when we started last year. The schools we played had some seniors, whereas we didn’t have any, really.”
West tied for second with Dixon in the six-team league.
Fletcher Worrell and Claire Germain return after becoming the first Patriots girls tennis players to qualify for the state tournament in 17 years.
Corrine Langston was the previous West player to qualify in 2004.
The sophomore doubles team advanced to the state tournament by reaching the semifinals of the 3A east regional.
In addition to being the first West players to qualify in 17 years, Worrell and Germain were the lone players from the county and the only ones from the Coastal Conference to advance to the state tournament.
Those two will join Ansley Jones to fill out the top three singles spots.
Jones returns after focusing last season on cross country and band. She went 5-2 as a freshman at No. 2 singles.
“She has been playing, you can tell,” Thompson said. “She hasn’t stopped. She hasn’t lost a step, so that is exciting.”
Sasha Baker went 4-1 in No. 3 singles play as a freshman.
“Sasha is great and gives us a super solid top four,” Thompson said.
Abigail Kellis also returns after going 4-0 at No. 4 and 4-0 at No. 5 during her sophomore season.
“She is like a wall,” Thompson said. “She doesn’t do any one thing special, but she gets to every ball and plays it back.”
Sofia Mason and Clara Freeman are the team’s top seniors.
West did lose two players to transfer in Bennett Sanborn and Annabella Botta, both of whom played matches in the top six, with Sanborn going 4-1 at No. 5 and 3-1 at No. 6.
The Patriots will take aim at a Croatan squad that was dominant in the conference last season with an 11-0 mark. The Cougars didn’t give up more than two losses in any league match.
“The goal is always to win the conference championship,” Thompson said. “Croatan is a tough competitor, and I’m sure that is their goal too.”
Thompson said there is also some in-school competition going on. The boys advanced to the third round last season in the dual-team state tournament.
“The girls know how far the boys went, and they want to make it at least as far,” Thompson said. “They want to match that success. They keep track of that stuff.”
West will begin the season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Richlands.
