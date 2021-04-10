MOREHEAD CITY — River Carroll has wanted to do something in the medical field since he was in kindergarten and wanted to go into the military since he was in the eighth grade.
And so, the West Carteret senior plans on combining the two by choosing the Virginia Military Institute to continue his wrestling career. He hopes to eventually become a medical officer in the Army or Navy.
“My dad is in the military, my mom’s side of the family is in the military, so with that background, it is familiar to me,” he said. “I definitely want to serve my country.”
Carroll’s father is a major in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. Carroll attended Swansboro for the past three years before transferring to West before his senior year.
He brings an impressive résumé with him to the Patriots.
He won the 3A 160-pound class state title last season as a junior after defeating North Iredell senior Chandler Jordan 5-0 in the final.
Carroll finished the season 60-1, while Jordan ended 47-3.
“He’s the first transfer we’ve had like this,” West coach Kevin Smith said of Carroll’s talents. “It’s unusual for us, but we’re obviously very pleased about it.”
He’s compiled a 129-18 record in his three-year varsity career.
The road to a state championship and a commitment to a Division I college has been a long one.
He started wrestling when he was 8, and when it was difficult to find competitive youth wrestling in the area, his family drove him to Wilmington three days a week for four years to participate with the Port City Pirates.
“I love it,” Carroll said. “Wrestling is a lifestyle. It’s not just a sport. You have to love it, and I absolutely love it.”
Carroll will be joined by a familiar face at VMI in the form of fellow Port City Pirates teammate Conner Johnson of Laney High School. Johnson committed to the Keydets after finishing third in the state last season.
Division I college wresting has been known to make mincemeat of many a state champion, but Carroll reported he isn’t too concerned about the level of commitment required to compete at that level.
“I will be prepared,” he said. “I know Division I wrestling is a whole other game, but I will be able to adapt.”
Smith also believes that with Carroll’s talent and work ethic, his transition to the next level should be a smooth one.
“College sports at any level is no joke, but wrestling in particular is a very demanding lifestyle,” he said. “It requires a big commitment if you want to succeed, and Division I even more so. When the vast majority of your peers are kicking back and enjoying college life, you’re in an exceptionally structured environment. I think with his background, his lifestyle, it will not be a stretch for him at all. I think he will excel.”
Carroll, who recently received the Roy Heverly Award as the top underclassman scholastic wrestler in eastern North Carolina has excelled since he stepped on a mat at the high school varsity level.
He’s won three conference championships, and ironically enough, beating West wrestlers each time to accomplish that feat. He got past Bryce Lien in a 15-13 sudden victory match as a freshman, before defeating Clayton Wilson in each of the past two seasons, first by pin and then by technical fall.
“I’ve had a lot of good coaches, and my dad has helped me a lot,” Carroll said. “I’ve put a lot of time in. I do something every day, pushups, cardio, I’m just grinding. I take it seriously. I take a strong mentality going into every practice, every meet.”
