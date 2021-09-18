PINE KNOLL SHORES — Croatan proved victorious in the first girls golf league match Monday at the Crystal Coast Country Club.
The Cougars took the 3A Coastal Conference opener with a 150, distancing themselves from West Carteret, which put up a 167. Swansboro ended up third with a 171, followed by Richlands with 177. White Oak didn’t register a team score.
“The girls played well and are getting better each week,” Croatan coach Fred Meadows said. “It’s been a total team effort because you only count three scores, and it’s been different girls each match.”
Swansboro’s Emily Matthews won the medalist honor with a 44 over nine holes to capture the 22-golfer event.
Parker Marion led a quartet of Croatan golfers in the top six with a 46 to take the runner-up spot. Teammate Allison Anderson was third with a 51.
“The Crystal Coast golf course was in great shape and fun to play,” Meadows said. “It is a lot tighter than courses we normally see, so it definitely was challenging. Parker played really well and was right there until the end with Emily Matthews from Swansboro. Allison had one of her best matches.”
Freshman Kayln Trujillo gave West its top finisher, posting a 53 to finish in a tie for fourth with Croatan’s Nicole Hassi.
“Kalyn will be one to watch over the next several seasons as her ball striking may be the most consistent we have seen in a while,” West coach Phil Panzarella said. “I’m extremely excited to see her grow as a player.”
The Patriots finally got on the links as the calendar hit mid-September after the first conference match of the year was canceled the previous week due to rain.
“It was nice to finally get out there and compete,” Panzarella said. “While we did not play to our abilities, it was good to get out there and get acclimated to the expectations and the competition.”
Croatan’s Natalia Melbard and West senior Lexi Garner each shot 56 to tie for sixth. West sophomore Sarah Tell tied for eighth with Richlands’ Mia Reid with the each shooting 58.
“Lexi and Sarah have proven they can play better, and I have faith they will as the season goes on,” Panzarella said.
Croatan’s Tori Haight and Karlee Gibson each shot 64 to tie for 13th.
West freshman Maggie Garner put up a 68 to tie Swansboro’s Ella Brown for 16th.
“Maggie is just beginning but is an extremely hard worker and has a lot of time to mature as a player,” Panzarella.
The West coach expressed his gratitude to the management and staff of Crystal Coast Country Club for the opportunity to get on the challenging course on a beautiful day.
The Coastal Conference will hold its second match Monday at Star Hill Golf Club.
