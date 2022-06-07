MASON MANERS

Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) goes 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run in his Marlins debut. (J.J. Smith photo)

HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins used seven pitchers Saturday night to limit the Peninsula Pilots to just four hits in a 3-2 road victory.

Six of the Morehead City pitchers were on the mound for an inning or less as the bullpen threw five hitless frames.

The Marlins (3-4 in the Coastal Plain League East Division) are now 2-1 in their last three games after beginning the season with a 1-3 start.

The two Matts factored in the contest with Matt Lozovoy (California) taking the win and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) earning the save.

Lozovoy didn’t give up a walk in a shutout inning during his first appearance of the season, and Hickey struck out two in a scoreless frame.

Logan Garza also pitched well in relief with three strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning. The Texas A&M-Kingsville redshirt senior has yet to give up a run in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Mason Maners made a big impact in his first game in a Marlins uniform.

After scoring a run in the fourth inning to tie it 1-1, the Jacksonville State sophomore broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a single to plate Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College). Watson tied it earlier in the inning by driving home Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).

Maners went 3-for-4 with a double in his debut.

Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) had a double and RBI in his first game in the black and blue.

Morehead City earned a 3-1 win over the Wake Forest FUNGO on Monday in a non-Coastal Plain League contest.

Wake Forest is a member of the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League.

The Marlins will host the Wilmington Sharks (4-4) on Thursday and then the Pilots (3-4) on Friday at Big Rock Stadium before traveling to Colonial Heights, Va. on Saturday to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers (6-2).

Here are results of the game:

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Team                                      R  H  E

Marlins….....000  120  000  -  3  7  0

Pilots...……..010  100  000  -  2  4  1

WP – Lozovoy

LP – Poppiti

Marlins leading hitters: Maners 3-4 (2B), RBI, run; McGowan 1-4 (2B), RBI; Tuffy 1-4; Watson 1-5, RBI, run; Johnson 1-5, run.

Pilots leading hitters: Moise 1-3, RBI, run; Dickerson 1-3, run; Schmack 1-4; Hannahs 1-4.

