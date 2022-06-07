HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins used seven pitchers Saturday night to limit the Peninsula Pilots to just four hits in a 3-2 road victory.
Six of the Morehead City pitchers were on the mound for an inning or less as the bullpen threw five hitless frames.
The Marlins (3-4 in the Coastal Plain League East Division) are now 2-1 in their last three games after beginning the season with a 1-3 start.
The two Matts factored in the contest with Matt Lozovoy (California) taking the win and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) earning the save.
Lozovoy didn’t give up a walk in a shutout inning during his first appearance of the season, and Hickey struck out two in a scoreless frame.
Logan Garza also pitched well in relief with three strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning. The Texas A&M-Kingsville redshirt senior has yet to give up a run in 5 2/3 innings this season.
Mason Maners made a big impact in his first game in a Marlins uniform.
After scoring a run in the fourth inning to tie it 1-1, the Jacksonville State sophomore broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a single to plate Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College). Watson tied it earlier in the inning by driving home Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
Maners went 3-for-4 with a double in his debut.
Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) had a double and RBI in his first game in the black and blue.
Morehead City earned a 3-1 win over the Wake Forest FUNGO on Monday in a non-Coastal Plain League contest.
Wake Forest is a member of the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League.
The Marlins will host the Wilmington Sharks (4-4) on Thursday and then the Pilots (3-4) on Friday at Big Rock Stadium before traveling to Colonial Heights, Va. on Saturday to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers (6-2).
Here are results of the game:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins….....000 120 000 - 3 7 0
Pilots...……..010 100 000 - 2 4 1
WP – Lozovoy
LP – Poppiti
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 3-4 (2B), RBI, run; McGowan 1-4 (2B), RBI; Tuffy 1-4; Watson 1-5, RBI, run; Johnson 1-5, run.
Pilots leading hitters: Moise 1-3, RBI, run; Dickerson 1-3, run; Schmack 1-4; Hannahs 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.