OCEAN — Croatan earned an impressive sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference track and field championships.
The boys won by 29.5 points over White Oak while the girls took their meet by 26 points over West Carteret.
West had often beaten Croatan in the regular season on the girls side and went toe-to-toe with its rival in the league title meet with both teams capturing eight victories.
The Cougars’ depth paid off, however, putting 11 on the podium, compared to the Patriots’ eight.
Croatan has now won five conference championships in a row on the boys side and four of the last five on the girls side – West took the crown last season.
GIRLS
Croatan put up 188 points to outlast West with 162. Swansboro was third in the six-team meet with 85.
The Cougars swept the throws and hurdles.
Cailin Ames placed first in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 9.25 inches, and Angelica Steffy took the discus with a 100-0 throw.
Lexi Tripp claimed the 100-meter hurdles in 15.42 seconds, and Paige Merrell won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.15, followed by Tripp in second in 49.98.
Ginger Hayden proved victorious in two of the three jumps, taking the long jump in 17-4 and the triple jump with a 38-2 tale of the tape.
Cameron Ladd placed first in the 1,600 meters in 5:37.95.
Kayla Hunt earned the triumph in the 3,200 meters in 13:17.67, followed by Emilie Hayes in second in 13:24.70. Hayes also finished third in the 1,600 meters in 5:52.98.
Ladd took second in the 800 meters in 2:28.33, and joined Kennedy Zaiden, Tripp and Merrell to help the 1,600-meter relay team end up third in 4:23.53.
Zaiden placed second in the 400 meters in 1:02.34, and teamed with Aaliyah Bryant, Tripp and Merrell to push the 800-meter relay to a runner-up spot in 1:50.60.
The 400-meter relay team of Jayden Melby, Reagan Turbeville, Logan Besemer and Hayden took third in 53.13, and the 3,200-meter relay team of Lillian Beck, Hailey Hartman, Sofia Biedenbach and Eliana Dettle claimed third in 11:14.33.
Carly Gordinier finished second in the pole vault with a 10-6 clearance, followed by Melby in third with a 9-0 vault.
------------------
Grace Guilford participated in four victories for West.
She took the 100 meters in 12.52, the 200 meters in 25.71 and the 400 meters in 1:00.57.
Guilford also joined Tyler Collins, Kenley Ballou and Minaya Williams to help lead the 800-meter relay to a win in 1:48.81.
Collins captured the high jump with a 5-06 leap and teamed up with Ryan Germain, Sally King and Ballou to pace the 1,600-meter relay team to a triumph in 4:14.60.
Collins was also third in the 400 meters in 1:04.52.
Germain won the 800 meters in 2:27.50. Ballou took third in 2:30.98.
Isabella Mennella, Riley Preston, Germain and King finished first in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:51.86.
Mary Beth Garrison earned a pair of runner-up spots in jumping events, leaping 16-0 in the long jump and 35-7 in the triple jump.
Molly Scott Cottrell took third in the triple jump with a distance of 32-05 and also claimed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.38.
Ashlyn Lewis placed second in the shot put with a 31-5.5 push and ended up third in the discus with a 93-03 toss.
BOYS
Croatan scored 175.5 points to pull away from White Oak with 146. West finished third with 88.5.
Luke Nicolajsen, Cooper Stephens and Matthew Quispe each collected three wins for Croatan.
They teamed with Trey Austin in the 1,600-meter relay to earn a victory in 3:27.86.
Nicolajsen and Quispe joined James Wallace and Austin in the 3,200-meter relay to win in 8:18.48.
Stephens linked up with Pierce Mahnke, Justin Wax and Hunter Poole to lead the 800-meter relay team to a triumph in 1:34.51.
Stephens took the 300-meter hurdles in 41.10, followed by Wax in second in 42.71.
Stephens finished second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.11, followed by Wax in the runner-up spot in 16.55.
Nicolajsen hit the line first in the 400 meters in 51.40.
Quispe stopped the watch in 1:59.05 to take the 800 meters.
Noah Guerrero won the 1,600 meters in 4:36.29, finished second in the 800 meters in 2:01.68 and placed second in the 3,200 meters in 10:33.75.
Tyrese Cone gained victory in the 3,200 meters in 10:10.32 and stood second in the 1,600 meters in 4:37.93.
Four other Cougars collected third-place finishes.
Austin clocked in at 2:08.87 in the 800 meters, Wallace timed in at 4:39.46 in the 1,600 meters, Mahnke cleared 5-08 in the high jump, and Robert Wallace went over 11-6 in the pole vault.
------------------
Colton Ellis and Jaxon Whitaker gave the West boys their two victories.
Ellis won the pole vault with a 12-06 clearance while Whitaker hit 45-0 in the triple jump.
Whitaker finished second in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance and joined Dylan McBride, Jasiah Jones and Lamar Teel in the 400-meter relay to give the Patriots a second-place time of 45.94. The same quartet claimed the runner-up spot in the 800-meter relay in 1:35.39.
Jones placed second in the long jump with a 21-09 leap.
Jake Knight ended up third in the 3,200 meters in 10:37.21.
