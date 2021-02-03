MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team slipped to 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference Tuesday with a 58-48 loss to Swansboro.
The 10-point deficit at the end of the game instead of more was the result of a late push by the Patriots (2-3 overall), who saw a two-game win streak snapped with the loss.
“Turnovers tell the story tonight, and we had a lot of them,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We didn’t get stops when we needed them most either. They really pulled away from us in the third quarter. Even when we weren’t playing so well in the first half, we were getting stops. When we lost that, Swansboro has the players to not let us get away with it. Once you get down to a team like that, you can’t just trade baskets.”
Swansboro (6-1 overall) remains unbeaten in league play at 6-0. It has yet to play Jacksonville (3-0), though, since the Cards were in quarantine for their first matchup in January. The Pirates will travel to Jacksonville on Friday for a first-place showdown.
West’s loss was an improvement upon a 57-43 defeat in Swansboro on Jan. 15. The matchup is always a feisty one for the rivals.
“This is a game that both teams are going to go out there and give it their all,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “West hit three threes in the first quarter and put us on our heels. Our press is our bread and butter, and we struggled with it a little at times.”
The Patriots used the long ball to force a 21-21 tie in the second quarter. The Pirates ended the half with a 10-2 run, though, to steal the momentum for good. The visitors also went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter, keeping West scoreless for 5½ minutes.
“I saw a little bit of resilience,” Miller said. “We played physically. West is always a go-getter team, and they’re going to play their best game against us. It’s a good rivalry. We struggled early on getting to the basket and settling for outside shots. We started to get to the foul line, but our free-throw percentage was probably worse tonight than it’s been all year.”
Swansboro shot 12-of-31 (39 percent) from the foul line, while West finished 4-of-8.
The Patriots showed some life offensively near the end of the fourth quarter, fueled by multiple hustle plays from Sydney Roberson. The point guard dished three assists and sank two layups, one off a turnover, to help her team go on a 10-2 run and nearly close the deficit to single digits.
“She’s a sophomore, so there’s a lot of upside there,” Howell said.
Roberson finished the game with seven points, while Kiki Hester and Cayman Montgomery led with 10 points each. Annie Fitzpatrick scored eight and Kasey McCoury six.
Swansboro’s top scorers were Grace McAllister with a game-high 20 points, Callie Hermanson with 14, Noelle Miller nine and Dichele Cantoral eight.
West will be at White Oak on Friday, looking to make up a contest from January when the Vikings were in quarantine.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro.............................. 17 14 16 11 - 58
West Carteret......................... 15 8 11 14 - 48
SWANSBORO (58) – McAllister 20, Hermanson 14, Miller 9, Cantoral 8, Lehmann 4, Johnson 3.
WEST CARTERET (48) – Hester 10, Montgomery 10, Fitzpatrick 8, Roberson 7, McCoury 6, Lupton 4, Baylis 2, Beaver 1.
