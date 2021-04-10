GOLDSBORO — You know a coach has left a legacy when his former players are still talking about his impact on them 60 years later.
That is the case with Norman Clark.
Clark died Monday, March 21 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. He was 97.
He spent 10 years at Morehead City High School and one in the first year at West Carteret, and in those 11 years, he established himself as one of the best football coaches in county history.
“He was a coaching icon,” Gordy Patrick said. “Those guys of his, everyone of them, will tell you now that he had a tremendous influence in their lives after they graduated.”
Patrick was a team captain and starting center and middle linebacker on the 1957 state champion team at Morehead City.
The Eagles gave up just 12 points in seven regular season games, delivering five shutouts, and then beat Wallace-Rose Hill 19-14 in the district playoffs before walloping Massey Hill 31-6 in the regional. In the eastern final, they beat Fuquay Springs 22-12 and then captured the state title with a 27-13 win over Mount Holly.
“He had a great personality,” Patrick said. “He believed in everyone around him, and in turn, they believed in him. You hear about how successful coaches can get their kids to run through a wall for them, and that is the way he was.”
Clark compiled an impressive 91-17-2 record from 1954-1963 at Morehead City, winning seven league titles. The Eagles went undefeated in Seashore Conference play for four consecutive seasons (1952-1955). Clark also led the Eagles to 13 victories in 17 of the original Mullet Bucket contests.
In 1964, he went on to coach the first West Carteret football team. The Patriots won a conference championship with an 8-2-1 record.
“He was tough,” Patrick said. “He made you pay your dues before he put you into the lineup. He knew his football. We never went on the field believing we were going to lose.”
Following in his coach’s footsteps, Patrick went on to work for the county school system for 41 years. Thirty-eight of those years (1992-2007) were spent at West where he served as a teacher, vice principal and principal before retirement.
He became one of the best wrestling coaches in the state – he’s in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Hall of Fame – and led the Patriots to a phenomenal 201-26-5 dual match record during a 19-year run (1965-1984).
Danny McQueen also followed in his coach’s footsteps, teaching and coaching football at Havelock High School for two years before realizing the business world was a better fit. He ran McQueen’s Interiors for more than 40 years.
“That was a success because of the things coach taught me,” McQueen said. “He taught you to work hard, work long hours and to take care of the little things. He demanded a lot out of you. He developed us into being the type of people who didn’t give up, didn’t quit and always moved forward. He had a big impact on my life.”
McQueen stayed in contact with his mentor and visited Clark in Goldsboro a week before his death.
In 1965, Clark became the head coach at Southern Wayne where he compiled a 37-16-5 record. He coached in the East-West All-Star Game in 1969. He remained in Goldsboro thereafter.
McQueen earned a scholarship to Guilford College after playing running back and middle linebacker at Morehead City from 1959-1963. He remembered losing eight games in his four-year career, and five of those came to eventual state champions.
“He couldn’t stand to lose,” McQueen said. “He did whatever he could to motivate you. He believed in practices being just as tough as they could possibly be. They were intense. He believed in extreme hitting. We went after it. When we got to play a ballgame, most of the time it was a piece of cake.”
Clark was an outstanding athlete at Bonita High School in La Verne, Calif., and earned a football-baseball scholarship to Southern California.
He played with a who’s who of athletes at Bonita including Glenn Davis and Ewell Blackwell.
Davis was a Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-American at Army where he was known as “Mr. Outside” for the three-time national champions.
Blackwell, known as “The Whip” for his sidearm snap-delivery, was a six-time All-Star in a 10-year Major League Baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds (1942; 1946-1952), New York Yankees (1952-1953) and Kansas City Athletics (1955).
After playing one year at USC, Clark entered the Army for a three-year hitch.
After his discharge, he signed with the Cleveland Indians and played Class A ball as a pitcher before a shoulder injury forced him to retire.
He then enrolled at East Carolina to finish college. In 1952, he took his first teaching job at Plymouth and came to Morehead City a few years later. Also in 1954, he married Vivian who survives him after 67 years of marriage.
Clark was called a “master psychologist” in a 1950s News-Times account. In the 1962 Sandfiddler yearbook, he was called a “formidable man of brain and brawn.” At 6-4, 240 pounds, he wasn’t afraid to show student-athletes how it was done.
“He would jump in a drill at practice with no pads on, and man, let me tell you something, he took no mercy on us,” McQueen said. “And in P.E., he would shoot a basketball off the rafters of Talbert Temple in H.O.R.S.E and make it. He took every quarter we had for lunch, like you wouldn’t believe, and we kept coming back for more. He was something to behold.”
