Last week, we ran the “legal” numbers for mainly the sciaenids, aka the drum/croaker family. This week, I’ll get into some of the early predators like blues, Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, Atlantic bonito and fat Alberts, the little tunas for the rest of us.
“One fish, two fish redfish, bluefish”…remember Dr. Seuss? I’ve already reported on the redfish. Now for the bluefish which usually enter our nearshore waters sometime in April.
Bluefish regs have had many regulatory ups and downs from unlimited numbers and without size restrictions to the present three fish per day per person in all private (not for hire) recreational catches. In the interim, we briefly endured a 12-inch minimum size limit which didn’t work well since these are often bait fish for king mackerel anglers. Then a 15-fish per day with no size limit to the current three per day or five per day on a for-hire vessel. Apparently, there has been some overfishing going on.
I remember several years ago yelling “May Day…May Day” as the Spanish mackerel blitzed the entire Bogue Banks on the first of May. Over many years, the first week of May, with local water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s heralded the arrival of the Spanish, often in dramatic fashion. The fishing piers became hard-hat zones as everyone was slinging GotChas, hauling up one after the other Spanish, coating the wooden decks with them, the fine scales and mackerel slime.
Over the last couple of years, their arrival has been notably earlier in mid to late March, well over a month early. Current creel limit of 15 per day has been in effect for some years, now along with a minimum “fork length” size of 12 inches. The king mackerel limits remain at a 24-inch minimum fork length, with a bag limit of three fish per diem. The main confusion can be telling a small king from a big Spanish, since making this mistake can be costly. The easiest way is checking the front dorsal fin…prominent black spot you have a Spanish. No black spot it’s a king mackerel, so be careful.
We are currently seeing early season false albacore and Atlantic bonito and even blackfin tuna, or as I call them, tuna for the rest of us, neither of which is regulated for numbers or size. By the way, the shark regulations are complicated by species, but the spiny dogfish, which are in abundance this time of year remain unregulated and are tastier than you may think.
Next week, I’ll conclude N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) fish regs and describe how to officially measure your fish, which is species and anatomy specific. Also, what about shrinkage and what NCDMF has to say about the use of drones for fishing. For the official regs, go to: (https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/rules-proclamations-and-size-and-bag-limits/recreational-size-and-bag-limits). Also, for state and federal regulations, you can download www.FishRulesApp.com.
---------------------
Fishing has started early and is very good right now.
Working your way from Cape Lookout to the Morehead City Port Turning Basin, you’ll find a plethora of fish – big gray trout, some over 20 inches, sea mullet, puffers, Spanish mackerel (break out your Stingsilvers and GotChas), bluefish, sheepshead, tautog and some red and black drum. The Spanish are as close as Fort Macon, the port area and Oceanana and Bogue fishing piers. There are also reds in the Cape Lookout surf and blues there to 18 inches. And as I have mentioned before, the Ocracoke surf is yielding well-over-slot reds and in-slots too.
The Bogue Banks surf is producing a good crop of bottom dwellers – sea mullet, puffers, a few black drum and spiny dogfish with Spanish and blues in the Fort Macon surf. Shrimp and FishBites or other similar baits have been the baits of choice. There have also been some nice gray trout showing in the surf.
Out of New River Inlet and off Topsail Island, there are good reported catches of Spanish, blues and Atlantic bonito.
Inside, the redfish bite has been good in the marsh areas with Z-Man and Gulp! baits. Speckled trout in our area has still been hit or miss, but the fish have been big, and like all winter, topwater plugs continue to be effective.
It’s still shad season, and I recently got a report from Capt. Dean Lamont (Crystal Coast Adventures) from Weldon on the Roanoke River. He reports lots of hickory and American shad caught on fly and spinning tackle. He reports the green and white spoon working great and also pink and white. Apparently, there are stripers starting to show already too. By the way, the keeper season for stripers this year is April 4-14. Capt. Dean reports that the Roanoke water temperature is currently 57 degrees and is fairly clean but very low with flow of only 5,000 cubic feet per second coming out of the dam, and no one going up river because it’s too shallow.
---------------------
The piers are really starting to wake up.
Oceanana Pier notably recorded its first Spanish of the season, already over a month early. They also report mullets, croakers, dogfish and rays.
Bogue Inlet Pier is showing puffers, skates and rays, along with dogfish and from time-to-time excellent sea mullet action. By the way, the secret fresh porkchop pieces are still a hot bait for sea mullet at the pier as they were last year. They also posted a six-pound black drum this week, and even smallish but keeper Spanish have made their showing already.
Seaview Pier reports good catches of sea mullet and puffers and a few daily slot black drum. They also have had small blues and grays and even some specks, along with early cownose rays. Could the cobia be early too?
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet and puffers, and yes, even spots.
Jolly Roger Pier reports puffers, sea mullet, blues, grays, pufferinos and even some early pompano.
---------------------
FYI, beach driving in Emerald Isle has been suspended around the Easter Holiday and will resume on April 11, and as usual, will close for the season at the end of the month.
