Perhaps one day Carteret County will be represented in the Super Bowl.
So far, it hasn’t come close.
Vaughan Johnson gave the county its best chance in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The West Carteret grad helped the New Orleans Saints and their menacing “Dome Patrol” defense put together some of the best seasons in franchise history from 1987-1992.
The team went 11-5 in 1991 and won its first divisional championship in franchise history when it led the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed.
In the NFC Wild Card playoffs, Atlanta quarterback Chris Miller broke a 20-20 tie with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Michael Haynes, giving the Falcons a 27-20 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The next season, the Saints again led the league in yards and points allowed.
They finished 12-4, but it was only good enough for second in the NFC West after Steve Young, who had taken over for Joe Montana, led the San Francisco 49ers to a 14-2 record while winning the first of his two Most Valuable Player awards.
With the Superdome faithful hungry for a playoff win, New Orleans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Dome Patrol did its job for the first three quarters, and the Saints held a 20-10 lead to start the fourth.
Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.
Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Fred Barnett, Heath Sherman scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, Roger Ruzek kicked a field goal, and Reggie White sacked Bobby Hebert in the New Orleans end zone for a safety.
The final blow was an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eric Allen, and when all was said and done, the Eagles had scored 26 unanswered fourth-quarter points to shock the Saints 36-20.
Five years earlier during the 1987 strike-shortened season, the Saints captured their first winning season in franchise history, going an impressive 12-3.
And yet they still finished a game behind the 49ers (13-2) in the NFC West.
New Orleans played in its first-ever playoff game, and it was at home no less, against the Minnesota Vikings. That day, however, saw the team’s dreams dashed in shocking fashion. The Vikings pummeled the Saints for a 31-10 halftime lead and eventual 44-10 victory.
Carteret County has also never been represented in the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals – we may be waiting a while for the latter.
It has, however, seen two athletes reach the World Series.
Ben Wade pitched an inning on a Sunday in early October versus the N.Y. Yankees and pitched 1.1 innings on the final day of September against the boys in pinstripes.
The last outing came in an 11-7 loss and the previous one came in a 9-5 defeat. The first contest took place at Yankee Stadium and the second one was at Ebbets Field.
The Morehead City native’s appearances in Game 1 and Game 3, respectively, occurred in a World Series that saw his Brooklyn Dodgers lose to New York in six games.
This took place in 1953.
It would take another 63 years for a county native to reach baseball’s biggest stage.
Newport’s Lonnie Chisenhall helped the Cleveland Indians make it to the World Series in 2016.
He went 3-for-3 in the first game of the American League Championship Series versus the Toronto Blue Jays and then followed with a 1-for-3 effort in the second game. At that point, he had posted a hit in each of Cleveland’s first five postseason matchups and was 6-for-13 (.462) in the playoffs.
The right fielder cooled off thereafter, going hitless in the next three games and sporting a 0-for-10 line.
The former West Carteret standout was 7-for-26 (.269) in the playoffs with a home run, four RBIs and two runs at that point.
He went 1-for-4 with a run in a 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series and had a RBI and run in a 7-2 victory in Game 4 as the Indians took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Cubs won the next two games, and then on Nov. 2, 2016, they captured their first World Series championship since 1908, beating Cleveland, 8-7 in a thrilling Game 7 delayed by rain. The win snapped the “Billy Goat Curse,” one of the more infamous sports curses, and baseball's longest World Series title drought.
