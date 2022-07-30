WILSON — The Marlins earned the best record in the Coastal Plain League this season on Thursday and secured homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Wilson Tobs.
Morehead City moved to 36-9 thanks to its 12th straight win. The squad moved to 18-3 in the second half of the campaign with two games left in the regular, both at home, against the Tobs on Friday and the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday. The Petitt Cup Playoffs will begin Sunday.
Against the Tobs on Thursday, Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) ripped a solo homer and a RBI double, Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) knocked a two-run home run, and Ben Miller sliced a RBI double to provide the offense.
Jack Hodgins (Hendrix), Jacob Gajic (Northwest Missouri State), Robbie Cowie (Catawba) and Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) teamed up on the mound to lock up the triumph.
Gajic took the win, allowing one run in two innings on one hit, striking out one and walking two.
Jernigan struck out two in an inning of work.
Cowie gave up a run on a hit while striking out two in two innings, and Hodgins struck out five, walked one and surrendered a run on three hits in five innings.
The Tobs moved to 26-19 overall and 10-11 in the second half.
The Marlins, known as the Fish Tacos on Tuesdays, took an 11-7 comeback win over the Chili Peppers.
Tri City (21-24 overall, 8-14 second half) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on three solo home runs off of Ryan Peterson (George Mason). The Marlins and Chili Peppers traded runs making the score 4-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Morehead City pounced for five runs in that frame thanks to four wild pitches and a two-run single from Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College). Tri-City uncorked a remarkable eight wild pitches on the evening, providing the main source of offense for the Marlins.
The sixth inning saw the home team add two more runs to provide some cushion. In the eighth, Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) unleashed a two-run double, and Watson added another RBI to push the lead to 10-4.
Morehead City earned eleven walks and was hit by two pitches to demonstrate impeccable plate discipline.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…..013 001 100 - 5 7 2
Tobs………...001 100 10x - 3 5 1
WP – Gajic
LP – Harris
S – Jernigan
Marlins leading hitters: Rogers 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; B. Miller 2-3 (2B), RBI; Maners 1-4, 2 RBI, run; O’Shaughnessy 1-4, run; Felker 1-4.
Tobs leading hitters: Sass 1-2, RBI; Wacker 1-3, 2 runs; Pontoli 1-3, RBI; McCaskey 1-4, RBI; Paige 1-4.
Team R H E
Chili Peppers....120 100 003 - 7 9 3
Marlins..…........010 502 03x - 11 10 0
WP – Parris
LP – Kirwin
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Dolberry 2-3 (HR), RBI, run; Eike 2-4 (HR), 3 RBI, run; Havens 1-3, RBI; Neaves 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Jeffers 1-4, RBI; Furr 1-4, run; Mallory 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: Campbell 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Watson 3-5, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Powell 1-2 (2B), 2 RBI, run; B. Miller 1-3, 2 runs; Johnson 1-3, run; Felker 1-3, run; Rogers 1-4 (3B), run.
