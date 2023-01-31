HAVELOCK — Two county grapplers took the top of the podium at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s East Regional Tournament on Thursday.
Croatan’s Angelica Steffy and West Carteret’s Kenley Riley both won their brackets to become regional champions and set themselves up nicely for the Women’s Invitational state tournament slated to start on Friday.
Steffy is a defending champion for the event after she won the 132-pound title last season.
Croatan brought three wrestlers and West one to the regional competition hosted by Havelock. The Rams won with 138 points, followed by Dixon in second with 95 points and Laney in third with 84. The Cougars placed ninth overall and the Patriots finished in a tie for 16th.
This year marked the first-ever girls only regional tournament. The addition to the schedule is a result of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announcing that girls wrestling would be a sanctioned sports beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
The Women’s Invitational this week will also see a name change as it transitions next season to an official state championship tournament.
Steffy, who hasn’t lost to another girl wrestler all season, improved to 24-2 overall this season with three straight wins en route to the 138-pound championship.
She finished off her bracket with a 12-0 win by major decision over Swansboro’s Sophia Sutton (27-4). She reached the final with a 57-second pin of Dixon’s Giovanna Disbennett (14-11) after she took down Natalia Sanchez (9-13) of South Brunswick in 23 seconds in the second round. She had a bye in the first.
Riley improved to 20-2 with her regional crown at 152 pounds. She won it with a close 9-5 decision over Havelock’s Natalie Titus (20-2). It was a grudge win for Riley after she was pinned by Titus in the finals of the WRAL Women’s Invitational on Dec. 17.
Riley had a bye in the first round, she pinned Emily Mobley (2-8) of Knightdale in 1:07 in the second round and reached the final with a 1:36 pin of Millbrook’s Madison Long (6-9).
The Cougars brought two more grapplers to the tournament. Kaylum Mills placed fourth at 107 pounds and Ashley Smith wrestled at 145.
Mills won two matches to reach the third-place match, where she was pinned by Dixon’s Marianna Root (15-13). Mills pinned Colby McKethan (12-12) of Pasquotank County in the second round and won by 16-6 major decision over Bunn’s Brooke Morrow (24-17) in the consolation semifinals.
