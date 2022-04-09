BEAUFORT — If not for a 5-4 defeat to Northside-Pinetown on March 22, the East Carteret softball team would have entered Friday night with a 10-game winning streak.
The Mariners paid back the Panthers for the loss in a crisply played game that lasted just over an hour and a half to earn their sixth straight victory in a 4-2 triumph.
“That was about what I expected,” East coach Doug Garner said. “They’ve got a real good team, pitching, defense, hitting. Every time we play them, I know it’s going to be a battle. You had two good teams battling for first place.”
East, Northside and Pamlico each entered the night with one loss in 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play thanks to Pamlico’s 2-1 win over Northside on Tuesday. The Hurricanes broke the Panthers’ 32-game league winning streak in the tilt.
“I think we are all three real close,” Garner said. “It could go any way. All three are real good teams.”
The Mariners (11-3 overall) moved to 5-1 in the league, followed by Pamlico (11-3) at 4-1 and Northside (7-5) at 3-2.
The previous matchup saw East struggle at the plate as it waited until the seventh inning to score three runs in a 5-4 setback.
The rematch, played in less-than-ideal conditions with southwest winds blowing toward the dish at a 20-25 mph rate, was going much the same way as the Beaufort squad held a goose egg on the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
Savannah Oden got it rolling with a one-out walk, and Alisha Tosto sent her to third on a bunt.
Back-to-back singles from Anna Gillikin and Ashlyn Guthrie and a double from Summer Nelson pushed three runs across the plate. Stella Bradford then sent Guthrie home on a groundout to the shortstop.
“I was just glad to see us string some hits together in the fifth inning,” Garner said. “That pitcher of theirs was throwing smoke. We saw her a couple of times and got our timing down, got some good swings in.”
In the other five innings, Northside’s Bella Boykins shut out the Mariners, allowing just one hit, striking out seven and walking three.
The home team also received a strong pitching performance.
Nelsen gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
“Summer did an awesome job again,” Garner said. “She’s been pretty tough, her and Anna both. Normally we just have one good pitcher, but we’re lucky to have two.”
Gilliin is 5-1 with a 1.39 ERA while striking out 67 and walking seven in 35 1/3 innings. Nelsen is 6-1 with a 2.26 ERA while striking out 76 and walking five in 52 2/3 innings.
East also brought its gloves, registering 21 putouts with no errors. Tosto had three putouts at second base, including a nifty catch in the top of the seventh after Northside had scored two runs in the sixth. Grace Fulcher threw out the batter after a bunt and Christa Golden made a nice grab in centerfield to tally the other two outs in the final frame.
“We’re coming together, playing better defense, putting our eye on the ball better,” Garner said. “I’m tickled for the girls. We’ve got a lot of seniors. They deserve it. This is their last go-round. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
The Panthers and East have quite a history.
As members of the old 1A Coastal Plains Conference (2014-2017), the teams split league titles with Northside winning in 2014 and 2015 and the Mariners capturing crowns in 2016 and 2017.
The Panthers entered this season having won three straight conference championships, going 35-1 in league action in that time, and also have six conference titles in the past eight seasons.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Northside….....000 002 0 - 2 5 0
E. Carteret…....000 040 x - 4 4 0
WP – Nelsen
LP – Boykins
Northside leading hitters: Black 2-3, RBI; Cherry 1-3, RBI, run; Willard 1-3, run; Clark 1-4, RBI.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Oden 1-1, run; Gillikin 1-2, RBI, run; Guthrie 1-3, RBI, run; Nelsen 1-3 (2B), RBI.
