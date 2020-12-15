BEAUFORT — East Carteret coach Gillian Morrow says it’s a good year to be a small team.
A Mariners swim program that is usually light on numbers sees that as a blessing in disguise during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re embracing the fact that we do have a small team,” the second-year coach said, “because it is really going to be beneficial for us with all the restrictions.”
A year after producing 21 swimmers, this season’s outfit has five, including three boys and two girls.
Limited numbers didn’t affect the program last year, and it hasn’t so far this season. A team of five boys captured the runner-up spot last year at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship. The three-man team tied Washington in this year’s season opener.
“It’s so good that they still view themselves as a team that can compete,” Morrow said. “It’s just a blessing to have a season. Everybody is ready to roll. We don’t take it for granted. It doesn’t matter about the size of the team. We’re just getting out there.”
It helps to have a swimmer like Jack Nowacek when you have a small squad.
Three years ago, he joined West Carteret’s Chip Peterson as the only two freshman swimmers in county history to capture a state title. Nowacek won the 1A/2A 100-yard freestyle in 47.78 seconds while pulling away from Lake Norman Charter’s Cade O’Connell in 48.49.
He’s posted four top-10 state finishes since then.
Nowacek earned two wins in the season opener at Washington, taking first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.35 and first in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.37.
“He had a great first meet,” Morrow said. “We got on the bus, and we were stoked, because it felt like a regular meet. We don’t have to pretend it’s different. We can try and treat it like a regular-type season.”
Trace Fernandez, a transfer from Charlotte, took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.52 in the Washington meet and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.32.
Chris Samojedny placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.91 and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 30.06.
“They want to win, but it’s nice just to compete,” Morrow said. “And we are in a global pandemic, so we are also focusing on just swimming, perfecting our technique, getting better, focusing on the little things. It’s nice that the kids can get in the pool and swim. It brings some regularity into their lives. They need this.”
Ellie Fulcher captured two wins at the Washington meet, taking the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.88 and first in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.94.
She placed third in the 50-yard freestyle at the Coastal 8 Conference championship last season in 28.56 and third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.
Fulcher also participated in two medal-winning relays with Kathryn Barnes who also returns to the team.
Barnes took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in the Washington meet in 34.53.
