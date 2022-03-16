MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team beat Ashley 5-2 at home on Thursday for a grudge win.
The Patriots (2-3) got revenge for a 14-4 loss at the Screaming Eagles field and held the visitors to no hits for their second win of the season.
Ashley (2-2) led 2-1 through the third inning before West scored two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth. The Patriots only committed one error in the field while starter on the mound Josh Mason and reliever C.W. Bayer struck out four batters apiece to bolster the defense.
A handful of timely hits helped the Patriots take the lead in the fourth inning and strengthen it in the fifth. A long double from Gage Bohmuller scored Tyler DeLuzio in the fourth, and an Al Morris single scored Bohmuller. Morris hit 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs.
In the fifth inning, leadoff hitter Landon Millis reached on a single, advanced to third on a single from Brian Garner and scored on a two-out base hit from DeLuzio. DeLuzio ended the game with two runs and two RBIs.
Without a hit in the game, Ashley took advantage of mistakes to score its two runs. Tristen Odham stole home in the first inning to give his team a 1-0 lead, and Branton Jernigan scored on a bad throw to home to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Mason got the win on the mound with a 3.5 ERA over four innings. Both runs were counted as earned, and he walked three batters. Bayer had a better night with no hits or runs allowed and no batters walked.
The losing pitcher in the game was Tanner Collins who gave up five hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and a walk.
West will play at East Carteret (0-2) this Thursday in a rematch from a 19-0 victory in Morehead City on March 8.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Ashley.….............101 000 0 - 2 0 2
W. Carteret.........010 220 x - 5 7 1
WP – Mason
LP – Collins
Ashley leading hitters: None.
West Carteret leading hitters: Morris 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Bohmuller 1-3 (2B), RBI; DeLuzio 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Garner 1-2, run; Millis 1-3, run; Norris 1-3.
