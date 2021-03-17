CARRBORO — The Croatan boys soccer team received a brutal 2A playoff draw versus a tough Carrboro squad but showed what they were made of Tuesday night with a 2-1 road victory.
The Cougars moved to 14-0 and in the second round will play the winner of James Kenan (10-0) and Greene Central (9-2). That first-round matchup was postponed to tonight due to inclement weather.
Tenth-seed Croatan controlled the action in the first round against the seventh-seed Jaguars (9-1), holding an 8-5 advantage in shots.
“It was a pretty competitive game in the midfield,” coach Paul Slater said. “I felt like we could have scored on two other chances.”
Slater’s squad put the ball in the net first with Garrett Boucher scoring on a Danny Metcalf assist in the 11th minute.
“That was big,” Slater said. “It gave the boys confidence.”
Metcalf again earned an assist midway through the second half with a cross to Gavin Beaupre as the sophomore duo gave their team a 2-0 advantage. Carrboro finally got on the board with three minutes remaining when Will Allen scored on a penalty kick.
“They were the best team we’ve played so far,” Slater said. “They were athletic and better technically than most teams we’ve played. It was a good test in a good playoff atmosphere with a pretty decent crowd.”
Both teams entered the contest wondering just how good they were after playing mostly a league schedule.
The Cougars went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference while outscoring opponents 71-3. The Jaguars went 6-0 in the Mid-State Conference and outscored opponents 20-3.
“I talked to their coach, and neither one of us felt like we had been tested,” Slater said.
Croatan previously suffered a 3-2 loss to Carrboro in the second round of the 2018 playoffs. The teams entered this year’s tilt pretty evenly matched with the Cougars at No. 3 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings and Jaguars at No. 6.
Second-seed James Kenan is No. 1 while 15th-seed Green Central is No. 12.
“Obviously, it would be nice for Greene Central to win so we could play home, but it doesn’t matter. We will play whoever,” Slater said. “We’ll see. We just have to recover and make sure we are ready, because Thursday is a quick turnaround.”
The second-round game may be moved as inclement weather is forecast for Thursday.
