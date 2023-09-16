MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots were the picture of offensive efficiency in the 58th annual Mullet Bucket.
Eight of West Carteret’s 10 drives resulted in touchdowns and none of the drives were longer than six plays. Five went three plays or less.
The result: a 55-14 victory over East Carteret.
“I wanted to look sharp on offense, and I felt like we did,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “All 11 were on the same page, more than we have been all year. In the first three games, it was a little thing here or there that was off, and it would throw the whole play off. Tonight, everyone was doing what they were supposed to be doing.”
The Patriots lead the series 39-18-1, having won 13 of the last 15. They enjoyed hamburgers at the Captain’s Table after the game to celebrate.
They’ve captured four victories in a row, which is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in the rivalry. The longest winning streak came in a seven-year stretch from 2008-2014 for West.
The 41-point difference was also the sixth-largest margin of victory in the Mullet Bucket. The largest margin of victory came in 2009 with the Patriots winning 65-3.
Their point total was the fourth-highest in the series.
Scoring came quickly for the home team with touchdowns resulting on its first three drives.
Jaylen Hewitt delivered three scoring passes, hitting Jasiah Jones for 25 yards, Lamar Teel for 15 and Sean Cartwright for 47.
The junior signal-caller, who went 15-for-20 with 264 yards, threw for as many touchdowns in the game as he had in the first three contests of the season, tying a career high with six.
He found Cartwright two more times, for 14 and 20 yards, and Landon Mann on a 25-yard pass. Hewitt now has 31 touchdown passes in his last 10 games after finishing last season with 19 in six games.
“He was in sync and had some good connections,” Barrow said. “We’ve looked good at times, but not as solid as we did tonight. The receivers were being where they need to be, Jaylen was putting the ball where it needs to be. It hasn’t looked that good since last year. As a unit, we were really in sync.”
Cartwright finished with 144 yards on seven catches.
The second half went even better than the first for West while scoring on all five of its drives as its superior roster numbers started to win the battle of attrition.
And while East (0-5) suffered one of its worst losses in the history of the rivalry, there was one major bright spot.
A team that went scoreless in its first three games, put 27 points on the board this week after falling 58-13 to North Lenoir on Monday in a game that was postponed due to the death of Hawks’ assistant coach Tony Hill.
Four days later, the Mariners looked even stronger on that side of the ball.
“We’re getting better by the week,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We had seven guys touch the ball, and that is the best we’ve looked by far.”
East managed just two touchdowns on 10 drives, but those both came on 10-play drives. The squad had five drives of at least seven plays as it proved able to move the ball all night.
“We showed a lot of progress,” Frazier said. “We moved the ball a little bit. We were able to score tonight, and that gave us a boost.”
The Mariners’ ability to move the ball was even more impressive considering they were without two key offensive players in Antonio Bryant and Myles Shelton. Bryant is injured, and Shelton has stepped away from the team.
At one point in the game, Frazier had to move third-string running back Daniel Marcano to guard.
“We brought up a JV running back, Billy Atchley, who scored last night,” Frazier said. “We have low numbers right now, but we want to maintain our JV team.”
East raised some eyebrows midway through the third quarter, proving competitive and trailing just 27-14. DJ Murray scored on a 2-yard run, and Luke McIntosh found Jaedon Watson for a 15-yard score.
McIntosh went 17-for-23 for 152 yards.
East will take a week off and then start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play with a trip to Northside-Pinetown (2-2). West will remain in nonconference action next Friday when it visits North Pitt (4-1).
Here are results of the game:
East Carteret.................................... 0 7 7 0 - 14
West Carteret............................... 13 7 21 14 - 55
East Carteret West Carteret
16 First Downs 12
28-33 Rushes-yards 13-119
17-23-2 Passing 15-21-1
152 Passing yards 264
185 Total yards 383
3-17.7 Punts-average 0-0
1-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
6-40 Penalties-yards 10-105
73 Return yards 60
Scoring Summary
WC – Jones 25 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 9;28, 1st.
WC – Teel 15 pass form Hewitt (kick failed), 1:54, 1st.
EC – Murray 2 run (Harding kick), 7:04, 2nd.
WC – Cartwright 47 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 5:57, 2nd.
WC – Cartwright 14 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 10:38, 3rd.
EC – Watson 15 pass from McIntosh (Harding kick), 6:18, 3rd.
WC – Cartwright 20 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 5:22, 3rd.
WC – Anderson 8 run (Langley kick), 0:40, 3rd.
WC – Mann 25 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 8:25, 4th.
WC – Newman 30 run (Langley kick), 2:51, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Callahan 6-50; Newman 1-27; Dixon 2-20; Anderson 1-8; Hewitt 2-7; Teel 1-7. East Carteret – Murray 14-39; McIntosh 3-3; Doans 1-0; Furr 9-(-4); Atchley 1-(-5);
PASSING: West Carteret – Hewitt 15-20-6-1-264; Payne 0-1-0-0-0. East Carteret – McIntosh 17-23-1-2-152.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Cartwright 7-144; Mann 5-75; Jones 2-30; Teel 1-15. East Carteret – Watson 6-55; Furr 3-44; Rice 4-27; Doans 4-26.
