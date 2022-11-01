JACKSONVILLE — West Carteret cross country teams punched their tickets to the 3A state championship meet on Saturday with top-five regional finishes.
The boys placed third while the girls took fifth in the eight-team meets at Northeast Creek Park.
Croatan captured the boys meet with 34 points, followed by West Johnston with 58 and West Carteret with 94.
“We are very proud of the third-place finish,” boys coach Larry Lewis said. “We thought we had a chance of taking home the runner-up trophy, however, West Johnson’s team ran really well in spite of four of our seven boys running personal bests.”
Sophomores Jake Knight and Chance McCubbin each collected top-10 finishes. Knight toed the line in 16 minutes, 21 seconds to take fourth in the 132-runner meet. McCubbin followed in sixth in 16:33.
“Jake has been solid all season and has dropped his times drastically from the start of the season,” Lewis said. “He has exceeded all the expectations I had for him coming in as a transfer.”
Landon Gray joined those two with a personal best, claiming 20th in 17:34.
Hunter Guthrie finished 33rd in 18:07, followed by Carter Bass in 34th in 18:15. Nash Taylor put up a personal-best 18:38 to take 45th, and Colton Ellis rounded out the West seven with a time of 18:53 to place 54th.
“The boys team has worked hard all season,” Lewis said. “They performed well, and we’re just excited to have the opportunity to compete at the state meet.”
West Carteret tallied 162 points to garner fifth in the girls meet.
First Flight won with 27 points, followed by Croatan with 90, Currituck with 140 and Swansboro with 146.
“The coaching staff was so proud of the grit the girls team showed just to qualify for states,” girls coach Shelton Mayo said. “We have been battling sickness and minor injuries the last two weeks.”
Ryan Germain gave West its top finisher in the 117-runner meet, taking 20th in 21:05. Elaina Sherline placed 26th in 21:23, and Marlena Marson claimed 30th in 21:48.
“I felt bad that Ryan has ran so well all season and would have probably been all region if it had not been for being sick last week,” Mayo said. “Elaina and Marlena ran their best times in their cross country careers, and that helped us tremendously.”
Caroline Dickinson stopped the watch in 22:03 to finish 36th. Ansley Jones took 55th in 22:58, followed by Tyler Collins in 56th in 23:01. Anna Johnson rounded out the squad’s top seven, claiming 64th in 23:41.
“We still had girls run personal bests and just compete to make sure they survived and advanced to the state championship meet,” Mayo said. “It was definitely a team effort, and the girls ran their race and did what they had to do to qualify for the state championships.”
