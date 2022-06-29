OCEAN — When it came time for Croatan graduate M.J. Klaumann to undergo the recruitment process, she wasn’t afraid to wait for the “right” offer.
She got just that with scholarship offer from Division I University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg. The 6-foot, 3-inch volleyball standout will join the Spartans in the fall as a freshman middle hitter.
“I’m excited to be a Spartan,” Klaumann said. “I’m glad I waited. I’ve been in the recruitment process since fall 2021 and have taken a few official visits, but I wanted to wait to find the best fit for me.”
The school reached out to Klaumann first after seeing her compete in a tournament in Raleigh during her junior year. She later made an official visit, and after seeing the program’s culture in action, made her signing official.
“The coaches and the team stood out to me the most,” Klaumann said. “They were a huge quality that I was looking for. (Head coach) Ronda (Shirley) and (assistant) Trey (May) are both great. The whole team loves them. It’s a great program where everyone works well together.”
Klaumann likes the fact that Spartanburg caters to a lot of college students and its proximity to other larger cities.
“I like that it’s not right in the city, but it’s close to a place like Charlotte that I can get there easily,” she said. “There are a few other colleges nearby, so it feels like a real college area.”
Klaumann will join a Spartan women’s volleyball program that finished 2021 with a winning record in the Big South Conference, a first for the school since it made the jump to Division I in 2007. The Spartans finished last season 14-16 overall and 10-6 in the conference.
At Croatan, Klaumann shined for an indoor volleyball program that went a combined 65-14 (.822) between 2018 and 2021. The Cougars won their conference four straight years and went 8-4 in the state playoffs. she also competed for the school’s sand volleyball team.
As a senior, Klaumann was a force at the net with 169 kills. She also served up 13 aces, and on defense, tallied 54 digs, 22 solo blocks and 26 block assists. The Cougars finished the season 18-6 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Kalen Perry was an assistant coach for the Cougars during Klaumann’s junior and sophomore indoor volleyball seasons and helped coach her earlier at Broad Creek Middle.
“M.J. came in as an over-6-foot freshman,” Perry said. “When you see kids like that coming up, you know they have a ton of potential. She was supremely coordinated and athletic for her size. A lot of freshmen that come in with that kind of size can be awkward, but we never saw that with M.J.”
Perry was there for Klaumann’s signing story, unsurprised that the senior was in line for a Division I opportunity.
“Watching her progress has been awesome,” Perry said. “She’s been willing to work really hard and take all the feedback from her coaches and apply it on the court. She really developed into a great player. With her work ethic, she’ll definitely continue to grow.”
Klaumann is planning on studying business with a concentration on finance and entrepreneurship at USC Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.