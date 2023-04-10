When realignment placed West Carteret and Croatan in the same conference for the first time ever, we were sure we had been given the gift that will keep on giving.
We were right.
Eighteen … yes, that’s right, 18 … championships have, or likely will, come down to the Patriots and Cougars over the past two school years with those teams finishing 1-2 in those competitions.
Croatan has held a decided 13-3 advantage after going 8-1 in the first school year.
Two races will be decided this spring.
West is currently 6-0 in 3A Coastal Conference boys tennis, and Croatan is 6-1 after suffering its lone loss to the Patriots.
In baseball, West is 4-0 in the Coastal and Croatan 2-2 with its only two losses coming to the Patriots.
If those respective races finish with the county teams going 1-2, then the Cougars will hold a 5-4 edge in title finishes versus West this school year.
It was much the same story last spring with Croatan winning the boys tennis conference championship with an 8-0 mark and West taking second at 6-2 with its two losses going to the Cougars. In baseball, the Patriots garnered a perfect 10-0 league mark, and Croatan was second at 8-2 with its two losses coming against West.
In the winter, the Croatan boys won their fifth consecutive winter indoor conference championship while the Patriots snapped a seven-year win streak for the Cougars on the girls side by a 176-161 score. The Cougars not only won their fifth league championship in a row on the boys’ side, but they did so in commanding fashion with 179 points to West’s 101.
Last winter, the Croatan girls accumulated 72.5 points to outlast West with 49 to capture a state championship at the indoor 3A state meet. The conference meet had been more one-sided with the Cougars tallying 158 points and the Patriots scoring 101.
Both the conference and regional came down to Croatan and West this winter in swimming.
The Croatan boys scored 373 points in the 3A regional at the Triangle Aquatic Center while West finished second with 282.The Cougars put up 157 points to outlast West Carteret with 138 in the conference championship meet.
At last year’s league swimming championship meet, the Croatan girls won comfortably, scoring 178 points to West’s 126. The Croatan boys put up 172 points to the Patriots’ 152.
Winter sports continued to see the county teams finish 1-2 this year with the West girls basketball team tying with Swansboro for the Coastal title with both teams going 7-3 in league play. The Cougars were a game back at 6-3 after splitting their two matchups with the Patriots.
In the fall, the Croatan volleyball team went 10-0 in the conference to win its fifth straight league crown. West was the runner-up at 8-2 with both losses coming to the Cougars. The final matchup saw Croatan win 15-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-11, 15-11 in a game with plenty of controversy.
For 10 long seconds, West had defeated Croatan. The home bench cleared and visiting fans were already starting to pack up their things from the quick 3-0 finish.
Then the call came down from the referee stand.
The Patriots’ third set-clinching point was reneged, meaning they still needed another point to complete the two-point victory over the Cougars.
They didn’t get it.
Croatan went on to win that set 28-26, grabbing the momentum and never letting go to win the match 3-2 and earn the program’s 56th straight conference win.
The Croatan volleyball team went 10-0 in league play in the previous fall while West went 8-2 with its two losses going to the Cougars.
Also in the fall, the Croatan boys cross country team captured its eighth league title in a row, scoring 17 points to West’s 45.
Something had to give at the 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship in the previous fall.
The West girls started the meet aiming for their 19th consecutive league title. The Croatan girls were going for their ninth in a row.
The Cougars ultimately brought an end to the Patriots’ longtime streak, winning by 10 points, 38 to 48.
The regional saw the same two teams on top with Croatan winning by 25 points over West, 61-86.
The next two school years should follow the same pattern in these sports, and perhaps others, with the county rivals battling tooth and nail for conference, regional and even state supremacy.
We’ll see what realignment has in store for 2025-2026 and the years to come. Hopefully more of this.
