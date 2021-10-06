HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls cross country team captured a comfortable win last week in a three-team meet with Dixon and White Oak.
The Patriots scored 27 points to run away from Dixon with 44 and White Oak with 66.
“This was our first trip ever to Dixon, and it’s a real tough cross country course with a few hills, so now we know why they call it Holly Ridge,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “The coaching staff might have underestimated this course and this race a little, but we know not to underestimate it in the future.”
Dixon’s Lillian Kamm and West’s Eliza Craig Parker sprinted toward the finish with Kamm taking the win in 20 minutes, 52 seconds. Parker was the runner-up in 20:57.
“Eliza Craig and Lillian Kamm battled the entire race, and Eliza Craig got out-kicked at the end, but it was a good experience for her,” Mayo said.
The Patriots filled the fourth through sixth spots with Sara Windsor timing in at 23:16, followed by Ansley Jones in 23:26 and Bella Counts in 23:43.
Ryan Germain rounded out the top 10 in 24:58, followed by Elaina Sherline in 11th in 25:45 and Tyler Collins in a personal-record 25:54 to take 12th.
West placed third in the boys meet with 50 points. White Oak won it with 26, while Dixon was next with 46.
“We ran well on the girls side, but we are still trying to get back to where we were on the boys side a few weeks ago,” Mayo said.
White Oak’s Jalen Silapeth led the way with a winning time of 19:32.
Hunter Guthrie gave West its top finisher in sixth with a 20:37 clocking.
Four of the Patriots’ top seven at the meet were freshmen, including Chance McCubbin, seventh, 20:49; Seth Nelson, eighth, 20:58; Sandlin Nowell, 20th, 22:53; and Jak Hubinger, 21st, 23:12.
Carter Bass finished 12th in 21:24, and Grant Richardson took 18th in 22:49.
