MOREHEAD CITY — Up until the sixth inning, West Carteret softball fans had good reason to be nervous.
The Patriots were trailing White Oak 3-1 before putting up eight runs in the sixth frame, upping their overall record to 8-8 and improving to 3-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
White Oak continues to struggle this season, dropping to 0-6 in league play and 3-13 overall.
The visitors scored all three of their runs in the first inning. West cut into it with a run in the second but didn’t find its stride until its last at-bat.
Ella Grace Rodriguez walked to get the action started and a Hydee Kugler single put two runners on for Emily Grace Phelps who broke things wide open with a homer to drive in three runs and give West a 4-3 lead.
After Rachel Chambers walked to get on and Lily Green bunted to reach, Zoe Sabourin hit a pop fly and reached third with an error that allowed Chambers and Green to score. Caitlin Dumarce reached on the same pop fly-error combo to allow get Sabourin across the plate and give the Patriots a 7-3 lead.
Dumarce was tagged out trying to steal second, but Makenzie Burroughs, who opened the inning with a fly out to center, hit an inside the park home run to score herself and Hope Collins who got on with a single.
Phelps led the offense with two hits and two runs while Kyrstyn Braswell had one hit to give West eight total for the game.
Abree Young pitched the first five innings for West, striking out 10 and walking none while giving up three runs, none earned and five hits.
Dumarce relieved her for the final two innings to earn the win. She struck out six and walked none with no hits or runs allowed.
West will host New Bern (10-6) on Wednesday this week before looking to improve its fourth-place position in the Coastal on Friday with a game at Dixon (8-6).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
White Oak......................300 000 0 - 3 5 3
West Carteret.................010 008 x - 9 8 2
WP – Dumarce
LP – Carkhuff
White Oak leading hitters: Whitcomb 2-4, run; Fitzpatrick 2-3, run; Tompkins 1-4, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Gray 1-2, RBI, run; H. Mason 1-2; J. Mason 1-2 (2B), 3 runs; Millis 1-2, 2 runs; Norris 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Pavy 1-1, 2 RBIs; Sproul 1-4, 2 RBIs; Strump 1-1, run.
