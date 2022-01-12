Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 10, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
As long as I can remember except for the period when Donald Trump was our President, the Republican party prized itself on being fiscally conservative. I have heard it said, often enough, and quite recently when folks are talking about the Build Back Better and Infrastructure Biden Plans, that America is the richest nation on earth.
Okay! I am not a financial guru of any sort, but just thinking, it seems to me that since that is true, then America need not borrow money from other nations especially those lesser off financially. Maybe I don’t understand the art of borrowing. But USA borrows and then politicians bicker about raising the debt ceiling. Then, wait for it, we borrow some more. So, who will be paying back these debts in the future?
Aha, maybe there is a secret principle between the USA and those countries we borrow from. After we hit a top number- call it the debt limit, we will just default, be forgiven and the slate will be wiped clean and we start afresh like we never borrowed anything at all initially. That must be it. The IMF is not so generous to poor countries that borrow from it for sure. So, there must be a trick to this.
The general idea to me is that one borrows money from others who have much to spare, right? So how come America owes countries like Japan, Ireland, the U.K., Belgium, China and Brazil to boot! to name a few. China produces goods and services and wastes no time flooding our markets with their “goodies” whether laced with lead or some other carcinogenic substance; it does not matter. Read the fine print or the warning. These goodies are affordable, even cheap, so it’s all good. I encounter a lot of “made in China” goods everywhere, especially Walmart.
But I digress. The point is, America the Beautiful, is the “richest nation on earth!” Mr. politician did not say one of the richest countries, he said the richest. So, I take it no other country is richer.
So why do we borrow? And from China? Okay, China is up and coming very rich itself so maybe that’s fine. No problem at all. But why do we borrow money from a country we don’t even like? They are a dictatorship and they shun democracy as we know it. There’s no love lost between us and China, bottom line. The wicked pandemic that we cannot seem to rise out of originated, or was first discovered in Wuhan, China, as far as I hear, and here we are with it. But we are doing okay so, not trying to demonize any one nation or country. Just asking … Why does the richest country in the world borrow money from poorer countries? That’s mind boggling to me!
See, it’s like this rich guy owning and driving a very expensive car, say a custom built Lamborghini and he drives by a homeless person dragging a supermarket cart with a few belongings along the roadway and screeches to a stop, not to give a lift or hand out a fiver, but to ask the homeless person if there’s any way he could be spared a few bucks cause he needs cigarettes or something like that. Jaw dropping!
As I said I’m just wondering if there is some secret principle, governing the tactic of borrowing. Spending other people’s money like it’s nobody’s business is another thought I have, but for another time.
CAZ CHAMBERS
