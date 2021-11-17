Beaufort, N.C.
Nov. 14, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
How long can the media continue to cover for Joe? Here is a look at some of the promises he has made and kept versus those made and not kept.
1. He would shut down the virus not the economy—Can you find what you want at the store or go to work without the vaccine?
2. The inflation is temporary—doesn’t look like it to me and Kamala says it is not temporary (the only thing I can think of that I have agreed on with her).
3. He would get a handle on gas prices—I guess he kept this promise as he has done things to make them rise over 40% in one year.
4. He would shut down the Keystone Pipeline---Promise kept to cost us all more at the pump.
5. He would limit drilling for oil and gas—Promise kept which adds to our gasoline inflation.
6. No Americans would be left behind in Afghanistan---What a whopper of a lie.
7. Migrants always increase in Jan., Feb., and March—What kind of calendar is he using?
8. No mandatory vaccines—Want to tell that lie a few more times?
9. No mandatory masks—This must only be for his fellow Democrats who make rules/laws for us and immediately violate them.
10. Would immediately get ports working 24/7 and get supply chain under control quickly.
11. Continually tells us we are
not smart enough to understand the supply chain—Personally I think my poodles understand supply chain better than Joe. They understand that when I order from Chewy they will get food, treats, etc. and then follow me to make sure they get put in the proper place.
12. Says Hunter is the smartest person he knows and not worried about his business—Better think again Joe.
13. Says that the report of illegal immigrants potentially getting more dollars than Gold Star families and 9/11 victim families is a total garbage report—Had to back that one down the next day.
14. He would never use the DOJ for politics and they would be totally independent—Tell that to the parents in Virginia and to James O’Keefe who was raided looking for Joe’s daughter’s diary.
15. He predicted a Dem victory in the Virginia race for governor—not true Joe, in case your handlers have not told you.
16. Promised to open the southern border—Promise kept.
17. Would not allow foreign visitors without proof of vaccination or Covid test---Not true Joe, produce the records for all the illegal immigrants.
18. Transparent and honest administration—is that the reason for the secret flights of illegal immigrants to states around the country?
I am sure there are many others, but this is enough to give you a flavor of the lies we are being told straight from old Joe’s own mouth and not covered by the main stream media much if at all.
TURNER PIGFORD
