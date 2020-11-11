Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.8, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Well, well, well. Who was expecting two waves this most auspicious week? A blue and a red?
What a marvel. American activists motivated roughly thirty million Americans to vote who had not voted in 2016, for a total of about 150 million. What a show of civic engagement. What a display of democracy. And all relatively quiet.
Let us stand up and take a collective bow. We showed the world we can do it.
Sure, there will be much gnashing of teeth, disappointment and recriminations on both sides in the months to come. Loads to discuss and write about.
But something precious was gained this week. Our demonstration of voter power and most especially the razor thin margins (oh, Lordy!) guarantee against voter complacency in the future. There will be no going back to “life as usual,” no rest for us, be-cause now we know that neither side can afford to give an inch.
We will all need to sustain our readiness for battle (with the occasional nap…). How does that saying go? Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. Welcome to vigilance as situation normal.
SUSAN SCHURER
