Oct. 10, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
A revolution took place in the 1770s when a nation (England, the mother country) ruled over American colonists (most of them former English citizens) instead of governing them.
After Donald Trump upset Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, thwarting the plans of the Democrat Socialist Party, they (Democrats) began immediately using any means necessary to remove him from office. If you recall the four years of his presidency and their (Dems) efforts to remove him, you may, also, remember the many successes of his administration; energy independence, low gasoline prices, a strengthened military, improved veterans’ care, exemplary foreign policy initiatives, strong NATO alliance, closed and secure southern border, low inflation, robust economy including historic low unemployment and historic employment among America’s minority population groups. Compare that to the Biden administration.
Remember, all of those successes were accomplished while the Democrats and their mainstream liberal media and “big tech” accomplices attacked him every day. They were never able to remove him through lies (Russian collusion) or impeachment. Hatred of him even lead to an impeachment after his term ended. Again, not guilty.
Realizing President Trump would surely be re-elected in 2020, they decided to use their final option, an intentional pandemic. For a major political party (Democrats) to be willing to do this, you, obviously, are desperate. They gave up any principles of fairness and sold out their country and its citizens to Communist China to be rid of our “America first) president, Donald Trump.
The “option” was to literally “manufacture” a virus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, using bat viruses. Unbelievably, this viral research was a partially financed by American taxpayer dollars thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci was referred to as a “yellow beret” during the Vietnam war for declining to serve there and treat our wounded troops.
Instead, in 1968, he began work at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) where he now serves as director, 53 years later.
2019 was the “Year of the Rat” in China. My! How the “rats” were at work not only at that lab but, also, in Washington, D.C. Yes, the socialist Democrats were at work, too. The Socialist/Marxist Democrats knew the only way to defeat President Trump was to scare the American people into submission with fear – the fear of dying from a so-called “super-flu”, COVID-19.
In order to win the 2020 election, they would need to lie and cheat. Cheating could be done by mailing out tens of millions of ballots which could and would lead to millions of fraudulent votes. Personally, I have no problem with “requested” mail-in ballots, but simply sending out millions with no verifying control mechanisms in place to prevent fraud and cheating is stupid. Military overseas ballots, those confined to nursing homes, or severely handicapped who cannot go to polls are totally acceptable.
With early voting at polls in place, there is no excuse for not being able to vote “in person.”
If you believe this is a “conservative” conspiracy theory, think what you will. This is my opinion, and like any American citizen, I have a right to express it, just like you do. Period.
Furthermore, I believe one political party, the Democrats, are trying to silence the other party, Republicans. The Dems are wanting to make you a subject, not a citizen. If you do not agree with this, you are only kidding yourself.
Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine is a misnomer. IT is not a vaccine, it is a flu shot. It was planned and created to give fearful Americans peace of mind. It was also designed to determine just how many of us would be scared enough to be subjected to it and injected with it.
You might ask about the 700,000 or so Americans who have died COVID-related deaths. About 50 percent occurred in 2020 and another 50 percent in 2021. If the “vaccine” was truly effective, you would not have had that 50 percent in 2021. Also, a high percentage of those 700 thousand deaths were not caused by the virus but other health problems.
I never would have believed so many Americans could be so fearful of dying. “Land of the free and home of the brave!” I wonder … if you want to have a land of the free, you need to stand up to those who work, lie and cheat to take it from you. Be brave like the parents who question public education “educrats!”
Whatever happened to the “consent of the governed?”
RANDY TYNER
