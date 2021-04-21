Beaufort, N.C
April 20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I was at the April 19 Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting. The group opposing the sale of the Carteret County water system, Carteret County for Public Water, was allowed to make a presentation. Just being on the agenda did not really allow for an adequate presentation when Commissioner Mansfield talked incessantly during the entire time. No one is as interested in hearing what he has to say as he is himself.
Steve Bolding did an admirable job of weathering the onslaught of stupid jokes and comments but his presentation was completely smothered by Commissioner Mansfield. I was in the separate area with a large number of people from Carteret County who were appalled by Commissioner Mansfield's childish behavior. Many of them stood up and left in disgust.
Commissioner Mansfield either has great contempt for the presenter or more probably has a great contempt for the citizens of Carteret County. I cannot understand his passionate desire to sell the water system. I do not know if he would benefit personally from this but he is overseeing a great disservice to the citizens of Carteret County for some reason.
Later in the conversation commissioner Chadwick proposed that the board of commissioners and the citizens opposed to the sale of the water system could actually work together if each side was willing to give a little bit. Commissioner Chadwick obviously has the good of all citizens of Carteret County in mind and is not so much interested in providing a source of revenue for a large multinational conglomerate.
I thought the county finances were well-run, they recently got some award for that. However, Commissioner Comer suggested our financial situation was not good and pointed out that Carteret County could obtain a windfall of perhaps several million dollars to go toward other expenses but this would be a one-time thing. And in fact, if the county is run so poorly that there is a desperate need for a one-time infusion of cash, how do they plan to pay their expenses in the coming years? Will they sell other pieces of our infrastructure? Perhaps one day they would want to sell our beaches to a private investor! Who knows?
ROBERT HARPER
