Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 18, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
What our country needs as president is a leader, not just a politician. Sometimes one person can have the same attributes as a great leader and politician, but history says not often. Reagan may have fit this bill.
Most politicians, from both sides of the aisle, focus on navigating their powerful careers, looking for their advantages, and always campaigning for votes while overpromising just to win elections.
Leaders have vision, passion, unity, transparency, and honesty while delivering on their promises for the benefit of the people.
What makes it even more difficult for a good leader as president is dealing with and being knee-capped by rebellious groups in Congress: The House Freedom Caucus (far-right extremism), the Congressional Progressive Caucus (far-left extremism), and the Squad (far-far left lunatics).
For some time now, there’s been a movement across the country called the No Labels Party. This group of folks claims to be an organization of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents working to bring American leaders together through moderate political views.
Joe Lieberman is a co-chairman of the No Labels Party and his position statement is “country matters more than the party.” As many will remember Lieberman is a former Democratic senator from Connecticut and VP nominee.
As the members of the No Labels Party rightfully point out, the best-sustained results for the American people come about when Democrats and Republicans work together to hash out a deal by reaching across the aisle.
The Problem Solvers Caucus was created by the No Labels Party and has about fifty courageous members from both parties in the House of Reps working toward bipartisan common sense solutions.
Most folks don’t want to see a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024. A moderate Independent candidate may sound good. To date, the No Labels Party has not committed to nominating a 2024 presidential candidate. They are not promoting a three-party system, but an alternative that offers a third choice for voters who may want a moderate independent and bipartisan unity ticket.
The Democratic and Republican parties have come together in a coordinated effort to gang up on the No Labels Party. Liberals and anti-Trump conservative leaders are aligned to ensure the two-party system with only a Democrat and Republican candidate are the only choice voters have.
No Labels state that a "unity ticket" would draw support "equally" from Republican and Democrat-leaning voters. Third Way, a DC-based center-left think tank group disagrees and laughs at the idea of a third candidate option for president while suggesting folks would just be throwing away their votes on an Independent candidate as was seen with Ross Perot in the 90s.
We know politics is a dirty game because dirty people have been playing it. True leaders must get involved in politics but play with integrity. Will Rogers said, "If you ever injected truth into politics, you would have no politics."
Our two-party system comes down to voting for the lesser of two evils. Every time the other political party gets into the White House, there is a changing of the guard, and many executive orders are issued. Two steps forward and two steps back with little progress for the country causing turmoil for citizens. Real change for the American people will only come about with both sides working together.
I have no idea if an independent ticket would work in the U.S. I do know that the extreme partisan politics we have now ignores the majority in the country and falls short on many fronts.
MIKE PFAFF
