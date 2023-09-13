Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 11, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
The recent one-sided, unsigned Carteret News Times “editorial”: "Beaufort leaves the NPS stranded at the last minute," appears to have been penned by the Park Service as an attempt to use social media to get their way in the court of public opinion.
The facts: 10 years ago the park service decided to fix something that wasn’t broken; they decided to become the exclusive ferry operator to Cape Lookout and Shackleford Banks, which put several small local ferry operators out of business and financially impacted others.
The town of Beaufort signed a 10-year agreement with an automatic 3-year extension. In this lease the park service got everything for free: free visitor center space in the Beaufort Town Hall, free dockage for the three large catamaran ferries, free utilities, and 80 guaranteed parking spaces.
The town of Beaufort gets nothing from this contract except the assurance that the visitors would spend a lot of money in town. Speaking as a Beaufort tax payer and business owner, I have yet to hear from any citizen or business owner that the ferry operations are good for downtown Beaufort.
In my observations, the visitors arrive in bathing suits carrying beach chairs, take up valuable parking spaces for 8 to 10 hours, return wet and sandy, use the town provided facilities and then leave town. Yes, the tourists may be staying and spending money in Carteret County, but the actual daily impact on the small historic town of Beaufort is not positive.
One of the main themes of this editorial is that the town of Beaufort blindsided the park service at the last minute. There are four months left in the existing contract with an automatic 3-year contract extension. How much time do these bureaucrats need to negotiate a lease? The real problem is that the park service doesn’t like Beaufort's negative reaction to their demands for 10 more years of totally free rent.
The editorial goes on to say that the poor park service cannot afford to pay fair market rent because they don’t have a budget for it. Federal budgets should not have anything to do with it, the park service is running a business concession here with no overhead and apparently doesn't understand the concept of profit and loss. Fair market rent is an expense of doing business, like gasoline for the ferry boats, not a federally budgeted item. They have not provided any hard financial numbers, just ticket sales: 52,000 last year (just for Beaufort).
To come up with an estimated gross income, we can use the mean average ticket price of $32.50 ($45 to Cape Lookout, and $20 to Shackleford). This calculation ($32.50 X 52,000 tickets) amounts to an estimated gross income for the Park Service Concession of around $1,690,000 last year.
So, this park service concession is bringing in almost $1.7 million dollars a year in revenue and they will not consider paying fair market rent (probably less than $100,000 a year) to the town of Beaufort.
Considering how much money the park service concession is making, why should the Beaufort taxpayers be asked to continue subsidizing this business?
Why are they not paying their own way, the same as any other real business operating in Beaufort?
Apparently, the town has offered another possible solution - move the busy ferry operations from the historic business district to the state owned Gallants Channel property, where there is plenty of parking, and future tourist attractions (the current home of Bonehenge Whale Center, and the future home of a much larger North Carolina Maritime Museum). A much better solution in my opinion
I am personally offended by the comments made in this editorial about our town, our board of commissioners and town staff. They are doing their job of protecting the interests of Beaufort taxpayers and businesses. I implore the town commissioners to continue their due diligence and not give in to the park service demands of free overhead. To quote a good friend of mine, “there is no such thing as free cheese, somebody is paying for it,” in this case it is the Beaufort taxpayers.
NELSON OWENS
Beaufort taxpayer
