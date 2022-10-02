Morehead City, N.C.
Sept. 30, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Our Republican legislators in Raleigh have been hard at work over the last eleven years lining the pockets of profiteers at the expense of public education.
Let’s take a look at how they did it (just with for-profit schools, not the fat contracts for programs and testing). Thanks to the Institute for Southern Studies for lifting the lid.
2011: They removed the limit on the number of charter schools. At the time 100. Today 204. They then eliminated the NC Teaching Fellows program, the flagship of our teacher pipeline.
2013: THE BIG OFFENSIVE. Introduced private school vouchers with an initial $15 million while at the same time eliminating: tenure for teachers, due process rights, longevity pay, and Master’s pay, and then capped salaries at $50,000, just in case.
2014-15: Began to “grade” the schools with a letter system that correlated with poverty rates rather than teaching effectiveness. NC teacher pay ranked 46th in the US.
2016: Despite overwhelming evidence of failure, introduced “virtual charter schools” with contract to K-12 Inc. & Connections Academy. Contract renewed in 2019 despite low performance.
2016 cont’d: Turned a public school in Robeson County over to a for-profit, out-of-state charter company, modeled after a failed experiment in TN, and called it an “Innovative School District.” It failed.
2017: Introduced a new form of school voucher: the Education Savings Account, which encouraged parents of special needs children (stressful!) to send them in their desperation to private schools--with fewer services for them.
2017 cont’d: Caused Chaos by reducing the sizes of K-3 classes without providing funding for more teachers, thus forcing schools to drop enrichment programs like arts and sports or have oversized classes in 4th and 5th grades.
2018: By this time taxpayers dollars for vouchers had tripled to $55 M. HB514 allowed white suburbs in Mecklenburg County to fund and operate their own schools, exacerbating segregation.
2019: Vouchers funded at $5 BILLION.
Today: if you read the fine print on our new Budget passed in early June, you will note that the limit to qualify for a voucher has been raised to $100,00 for a family of four. That’s two children. $100,000. Why???
For campaign contributions. That’s why. Here’s how…
Between 2013-14 the chain of money began with $1,451,000 from the Walton Family Foundation and a Florida venture capitalist John F. Kirtley to the “non-profits” Parents for Educational Freedom, Partners for Educational Freedom and Partners PAC, Citizens for Freedom in Education IE PAC, through “lobbying expenses” to:
Republican Representatives Paul Stam, Larry Yarborough, Brian Brown, Bert Jones, Jonathan Jordan, and Rob Bryan, and Democratic Representative Cecil Brockman. (Shame on him--but know that to today 94% of the recipients of “for-profit school lobby monies” are Republicans; 6% are Democrats. Shame!)
As you can see from the 2022-2023 NC budget, our Republican majority has no intention of stopping this. But you can make a school choice of your own on November 8th when you vote for your NC House Representative for District 13.
The Republican running for this seat has already expressed support for “school choice.” Read: more of the same theft of tax monies. Sounds like for-profit schools in Carteret County to me.
If you want to protect and strengthen our public schools, then you have, thank God, another option: Katie Tomberlin, local gal, mother of three who raised them here and is still fighting for us.
What? You say you are a Republican? Who cares? When you vote, it is a secret ballot. Vote for Katie! No one will know.
SUSAN SCHURER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.