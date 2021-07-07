Harkers Island
June 30, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
To the People of Carteret County,
It has been a long, difficult, challenging year for all of us. The uncertainty and fear has been overwhelming for families, businesses and organizations, causing all of us to realize how important our community around us is to our well-being. From school classrooms to local churches, a trip to the grocery store or a haircut, everything was changed – in a moment – and so were we.
Thankfully, we are moving forward, cautiously with the hopes that our lives will be filled again with friends and family, while our businesses rebuild and our children resume their classroom learning. Vacations, family gatherings and the promise of a “normal” summer is reassuring and exciting. We have made important progress and we are thankful.
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center is celebrating that progress with their Annual All-American Shrimp Fry on July 10. This year we will once again recognize our Active Military and Veterans along with “honoring our community heroes” that brought us through the past year of hard work and difficult decisions.
We already have hundreds of first responders, teachers, health care workers and frontline workers reserving their free local shrimp plates. They, along with the many from our community, are making plans to join us for an afternoon and evening of music, children’s activities and giving thanks for how our community faced this pandemic with compassion and concern for everyone around us. (To learn more about the event and activities planned and to reserve/purchase your plate, please go to www.coresound.com/event-info, or call 252.728.1500.)
A very important part of this gathering will be remembering those families who have been impacted most by Covid – those who have lost loved ones because of this disease. As of yesterday, 58 people in our immediate area have lost their lives to this pandemic, leaving their families devastated in ways most of us cannot even imagine.
We will never know who all these people are so we ask everyone in the county who knows someone lost to Covid, either directly or indirectly, to join us on July 10 as we plant a tree to remember the people who suffered most in this horrible year in our history. We welcome flowers or pictures to place around this tree of memory in hopes that we never forget the people in our community who did not come through this pandemic. If your family has lost someone, we invite you to call us and give their name so that we can recognize them during this day of recovery and record their names for history’s sake.
Many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, sponsors and contributors to this important event for the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center. As you know, this is the first large event at the Museum since Hurricane Florence closed our doors in September 2018 and we are excited to be back, bringing people together to give thanks for our community, now stronger than ever.
KAREN WILLIS AMSPACHER
