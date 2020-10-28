Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Oct.24, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Who put the military in the dumpster?
Lesley Mason, director of the Carteret County PUBLIC Library, did. The only copy in the County’s Library system of Stephen Ambrose’s “Citizen Soldiers“ was found in the dumpster beside the Bogue Banks Library on October 18, 2020. "One of the most articulate and informed historians writing today, Stephen Ambrose has distilled in brilliant clarity the essence of the American character that helped to preserve global freedom. Without doubt, his book will enthrall every veteran, scholar and general reader." (From History.net) It is still in good condition, no broken spine, no water damage.
Then on October 23 in the same dumpster was Cornelius Ryan’s “The Longest Day.” The academy award winning movie of the same name was based on this book. It was also in good condition. This time the books were in black contractor bags, perhaps in an attempt to hide the dirty deed.
Ms Mason might argue that if it has not been checked out in the last year, it should be weeded. How convenient that the electronic records have been purged from the system so this cannot be checked. In any case, I would think classics should stay in the collection. But if not, why the dumpster?
I am the widow of a Vietnam veteran. I am first cousin to a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. I am the niece of the ensign who, while serving on the USS Seawolf in World War II, took the first photograph through a periscope that documented the sinking of a Japanese ship. I am related to many more veterans in my family tree including my sixth great grandfather Ebenezer Walden, who fought in the Revolutionary War. I am appalled.
This is only the tip of the iceberg of the military books found in dumpsters across Carteret County. Does Ms. Mason have any idea how many residents of Carteret County are connected to the military in some way?
As we approach Veteran’s Day, Ms. Mason owes an apology to our veterans and all those currently serving.
BETSY MERCER
