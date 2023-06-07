Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 4, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
To paraphrase Thomas Paine: You cannot be honest if you are afraid to offend.
So here I go…I’m talking about some companies, politicians, and parents insisting on the ridiculous idea of child transgender obsessions. Some adults give children the impossible dream of gender transition with potentially dangerous surgeries and drugs.
This letter concerns what’s happening to kids, not an attack on homosexuality or what adults do to their bodies.
Our government and corporate America have pushed the envelope too far, and it's time we push back against child transgender activists, cults, and hate groups.
In April 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration committed to standing up for the rights of transgender kids having elective gender-affirming surgeries.
I’m tired of hearing from progressive politicians and many mainstream media outlets that white heterosexual males are evil oppressors who victimize the LGBTQIA+ community (the plus means more to come). How dare I exercise my right to free speech!
In recent survey results released by Parents Defending Education, most folks agree with the statement, “A child changing his or her gender identity has major long-term medical and psychological ramifications.”
For children who self-identify as the opposite sex and are subjected to hormone treatments and/or surgeries, the biological reality is their sex will remain unchanged. Simply put, a “transgender female” is a male pretending to be a female.
“Gender dysphoria” is a mental disorder like anorexia and bulimia. But now, many doctors eager to please liberal politicians have dropped using this categorization, just as they wanted to appease politicians when we were required to wear ineffective paper masks during Covid.
The truth remains that a desire to be seen as a member of the opposite sex is best understood as a neurosis promoted and encouraged by others.
The law says that when a young person turns eighteen, they have reached the age of majority and are now considered an adult and are responsible for their health, behavior, and finances.
You must be eighteen to vote, buy a lottery ticket, own a credit card, get married, serve on a jury, join the military, get a tattoo, etc. You must be twenty-one in most states to buy alcohol or tobacco products. Why shouldn’t there be age restrictions for seeking gender-affirming treatment?
The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) says that if children “regret” the gender-affirming surgery, they must learn to cope with it or have additional surgery. Are you kidding me?
Parents who allow these types of procedures abuse their children. All states should have laws restricting gender-affirming medical care for anyone under eighteen.
The University of Rochester says the “rational” part of the brain isn't fully developed until age 25. So why would anyone think youngsters can make an informed decision about a sex change?
Keeping quiet to be socially acceptable is not honesty. We must stand up for the kids. Let the fireworks begin.
MIKE PFAFF
