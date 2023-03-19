Beaufort, N.C .
March 16, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
The issue regarding the millstone left at the Cru Wine Bar in Beaufort is not a sign of hatred towards LGBTQ+ adults gathering at this bar and having drag queen contests and parties. Another gay-oriented bar in Beaufort has been doing this same thing for decades, and no one has ever bothered them. However, this bar has never gone after the children in our community.
Unlike the other bar, the Cru Wine Bar began late last summer using their Facebook page to solicit minor children to come to the bar twice a month from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm on school nights for a “QUEER YOUTH NIGHT”. The Cru Wine Bar advertised that these meetings were “A TIME TO ASK AND ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE QUEER EXPERIENCE, PLAY GAMES, AND HAVE FUN.”
Further, the Cru Wine Bar stated that “18 AND UNDER ONLY, 13 AND UNDER MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.” To bait the hook, this bar further advertised that there would be “$5.00 1 SCOOP OF ICE CREAM AND AN ITALIAN SODA”.
Why would the Cru Wine Bar really want to invite minor children into a LGBTQ+ oriented bar at night and on a school night? Why would this bar even consider advertising for children under 13 to come, and to make it clear that a parent need not be involved – just some person over 18? Why bait the hook with ice cream and Italian soda? Why advertise that these minor children can ask and answer questions about “the Queer Experience”, and with whom would these children be speaking to? Did the Cru Wine Bar plan to hire psychologists, psychiatrists, or licensed therapists to talk to these minor children about “the Queer Experience”? Exactly who did the Cru Wine Bar plan to have speak to these minor children and what would these people say to them? Did the Cru Wine Bar have the permission of these minor children’s parents to have these children at this bar and to have unknown persons speak to them about “the Queer Experience”?
Rather than the advertised, “AN EVENING OF FUN SURROUNDED BY OTHER LGBTQ+ YOUTH”, it appears to be a grooming event for these minor children where they could be prey to pedophiles who would certainly like to “counsel” them about “the Queer Experience”. People may not object to an adult LGBTQ+ oriented bar in Beaufort, but a lot of people will object to the Cru Wine Bar coming after the children in our community. Do not mistake tolerance with acceptance.
Also, the Cru Wine Bar should consider what liability they might incur if one or more of these minor children were molested by a pedophile as a result of the bar’s Queer Youth Night. The Cru Wine Bar should look at how that worked out for the Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church.
As for the millstone recently placed anonymously in front of the Cru Wine Bar, this millstone refers to what Jesus said in Matthew 18:6, “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.” Since the Bible teaches that homosexuality is a sin, minor children should not be taught that homosexuality is just another acceptable life style.
Finally, the Cru Wine Bar can cater all they want to the adult LGBTQ+ crowd and have their drag queen contests and parties, and that is their right to do so. However, the Cru Wine Bar needs to stop soliciting minor children to come to this bar and to leave the children in our community alone.
DEBORAH VAN DYKEN
