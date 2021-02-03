Emerald Isle, N.C
Jan. 29, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
How many times have you heard President Biden state that he will “follow the science” in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic? Every time I hear the phrase “follow the science,” my mind goes into a sort of dream state.
On January 21, 2020, I think I heard Dr. Fauci state regarding Covid-19 that “this is not a major threat to the people of the US and this is not something that the citizens of the US right now should be worried about.”
On January 24, 2020, in a briefing on Capitol Hill, Dr. Fauci said that he and CDC director Robert Redfield told senators that imposing travel restrictions was “not a good idea at this time” and “it would create a lot of disruption economically and otherwise, and it wouldn’t necessarily have a positive effect.”
On January 26, 2020, Dr. Fauci told us that “the American people should not be worried or frightened by this (Covid-19). It’s a very, very low risk to the US…….”
By the way, on January 31, 2020, President Trump restricted travel from China to the US.
In early March 2020 on 60 Minutes, Dr. Fauci stated that “face masks were not necessary for the general population” and that “right now, in the US people should not be walking around with masks.” Ironically, Dr. Fauci is currently telling us that wearing a “double mask” is a good idea.
I’m confused, just whose science should we actually be following? And, is not bad advice, regardless whether it’s scientific or not, still just bad advice?
STEPHEN BACH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.