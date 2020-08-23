Morehead City, N.C
July 14, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I want to thank Governor Cooper for his cautious approach to reopening the economy. Sure, we all know we need to work to survive; but we all need to survive also.
See what is happening in California and other states that opened perhaps too quickly. I am glad he is cautious and even then, there are increasing cases of the virus. That may well be due to the people who are not following the guidelines.
So, let us try to follow the rules and get rid of this virus.
HELEN TEDFORD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.