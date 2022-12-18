Emerald Isle, N.C.
Dec. 16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I spoke at the Emerald Isle Town meeting this past Tuesday. I'm sure I am considered a thorn in the side even though that is not my intention. My intention is only to do what I believe is right for our island.
The Town's proposal on Tuesday (to the commissioners) was to vote on placing a dog park in the maritime forest. That seemed odd because our Town Manager advocated spending $60,000 for a design plan and an online survey to determine what the survey's respondents wanted for possible development within McLean-Spell Park.
There were two additional public forums held and they mimicked the survey results. Overwhelmingly, it was to preserve the maritime forest known as McLean-Spell Park.
On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to table making a decision on the dog park in the maritime forest.
I believe Matt Zapp, the Town Manager, and the commissioners should think about what one of the speakers said at the Tuesday meeting. Ronnie Watson said (paraphrasing) 1) The people have spoken. 2) The McLean and Spell families would be rolling over in their graves if they knew this was happening. 3) Leave it alone.
As commissioners there can't always be, nor should there always be, a 6-0 unanimous vote. Stand up for what you believe is right and take into consideration those that took the time to speak at Tuesday's meeting. A blind eye and a deaf ear are what we are hoping against.
JEFFREY WARD
