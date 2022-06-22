Newport, N.C.
June 19, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
So, everyone wants a cleaner planet - right? So, is Biden's cancelling of petroleum production in the US, the answer? If so, then why is Biden purchasing replacement petroleum from other countries that produce it in a less cleaner production process than the US? Isn't that actually increasing pollution?
Anyway, since Biden wants to eliminate certain fuels (to include petroleum, natural gas and nuclear), which comprise the production of more than 2/3rds of our electricity, if we go 100% electricity for vehicles, how do we make up this massive shortfall of power availability??
Additionally, does electricity involve all of our transportation modes, to include airplanes, trains, trucks etc. or will we still be utilizing those fuels for certain transportation types? Considering planes which probably produce more pollution than cars, how do we utilize electricity to fly? Seems to me that if our government officials stop their private jet flights, a big hole in pollution would be forthcoming?
And of course, without the infrastructure in place for long distance transportation, can we have electric trucks transporting all of our products, to include food. If not, then presumably the price of fuel they will still be using will most likely sky-rocket, along with the further prices and shortages of these products.
Also, of course, never included in electric calculations, are pollution driven usage of materials involved in electric power production, to include toxic short-term batteries, the production of blades and materials for wind generators, and the production of solar panels etc. etc. Why aren't these figures subtracted in our electric power calculations to provide a "net" figure for renewable energy production???
Also of course, with electric power being the ultimate in power usage, it being the product most controlled with regulations by the Federal Government, the main windfall here will not be for the production of electricity, but instead for the pockets of our liberal friends.
Possibly, instead of our usual jumping into "feel good" solutions by our Democratic party, that a consensus of "real" solutions for our supposed climate control status, can actually be created??
COASTAL GUY
