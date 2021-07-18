Morehead City, N.C.
July 14, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I am pained by the lack of concern residents have shown over Morehead City Council’s defunding of the Webb Library as of December, 2021. It is a beautiful little space that has plenty of room for more shelves of books. It has a homey atmosphere and is very comfortable.
While not totally handicapped accessible at this point in time, the Webb can be made handicapped accessible much easier than the old City building where we currently pay water bills. Also, the Webb is on a side street where people can get out of their cars without having their doors clipped off by the traffic on Arendell St..
The City Council states it has already made a million dollars in repairs to the Webb. What is it going to cost to move the library to another old building the City owns?
The Webb family has given Morehead City a lovely gift. Instead of being grateful and honoring this gift, the Council is willing to turn their backs on it. They have invested over a million dollars maintaining it, so why not keep the Webb as our library?
We have a new slip & slide and a dog park-- Morehead can find all the money it wants for pet projects (no pun intended) but can’t find money to keep up the nice library we already have. Go figure…
Keep the Library at the Webb!!
KAREN BRIDGES
