Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Oct. 23, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Biden is a person with a mental disorder, a sociopath. His behavior shows no regard for right and wrong and completely ignores the needs of American citizens.
When Biden speaks, the mainstream media say that’s just Joe's storytelling, but most know it’s plain out lying, deception, and manipulation.
Just a “ very few” examples of Biden's obsessive lies:
*I earned 3 degrees and finished in the top half of my law school class.
*I was jailed in South Africa while on my way to visit Nelson Mandela.
“I used to drive an 18-wheeler.
*Gas prices in California have always been $7 per gallon.
*Powerful sanctions have stopped Russia.
*Our economy roared back faster than anyone predicted.
*My tax spending plans will lower the deficit.
*My house burned down with my wife in it.
*My son Beau, died in action while in Afghanistan.
And my personal favorite is "To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised." - Joe Biden 9:18 PM Mar 1, 2022, Twitter.
Biden likes to target his audience with lies: I was raised in a Puerto Rican community while speaking to a Puerto group in Florida, told Jewish leaders he remembered spending a lot of time at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue, told students at historically black colleges in Atlanta that he was arrested multiple times while protesting in favor of civil rights, and that he was appointed to the military school in 1965 by the late Senator Boggs. All sociopathic lies for political gains.
Biden dropped out of his first presidential campaign in 1987 due to a scandal involving plagiarism of speeches and law school papers. As he affectionately called it, Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill incarcerated more Black people than any other crime bill in history.
His arrogance was recently caught on a hot mic while talking to the Ft Myers Beach Mayor, saying, “nobody F***s with a Biden.”
When his statements or politics are questioned, he becomes angry, to the point of rage, and can’t control his emotions. Biden goes on the attack and sometimes makes threats.
In February 2020, June 2021, and August 2022, in a public rant of anger, Biden threatened owners of assault-type weapons they would need more than guns to fight his F-15s.
Biden’s obsessive lies only hurt America. He routinely insists “all the economists” back his spending plans, writes off inflation as a temporary spike, insists the border surge is just seasonal and even calls his disastrous Afghan abandonment a success.
The truth doesn’t matter to Joe, and he will say whatever he likes at any moment when under pressure. At least Obama could lie with a smile and in a pleasant, charming way.
We must hang on until 2024 if we can and hope the Dems don’t try and pull the 25th Amendment on Joe and have the VP take over.
VP Harris said that initial support for victims in Florida from hurricane Ian would be based on the color of their skin.
Harris continues to weaponize the race card for political purposes. Slavery has existed on every continent of the world for thousands of years. Kamala’s ancestor, Hamilton Brown, owned one of the most extensive slave plantations in Jamaica, even having a town named after him; Brown Town.
The truth is the truth: Biden and his leftist radicals desire: unconstitutional powers to micromanage citizens, lockdowns, make their big corporate donors richer, kill small businesses, anti-science school closings, and distort voting laws that legalize cheating.
There is no worse choice for president than a Sociopath with Dementia. A proven fact!
MIKE PFAFF
