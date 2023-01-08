Emerald Isle, N.C.
Jan. 2, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I would contend that one of the most serious issues with our US Congressional leadership today is the following:
Patrick Leahy (D-VT) – 48 years in Congress, Chuck Grass-ley (R-IO) – 48 years in Con-gress, Ed Markey (D-MA) – 46 years in Congress, Richard Shelby (R-AL) – 44 years in Congress, Ron Wyden (D-OR) – 42 years in Congress, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) – 42 years in Congress, Hal Rogers (R-KY) – 42 years in Congress, Chris Smith (R-NJ) – 42 years in Con-gress, Steny Hoyer (D-MD) – 42 years in Congress, Dick Durban (D-IL) – 40 years in Congress, Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) – 40 years in Congress, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) – 39 years in Congress and our President Joe Biden (D) – 48 years in politics.
Yes, I have come to believe that the career politician is one of the biggest threats to Ameri-ca. Increasingly over the years, our Congressional leaders have come to understand that in get-ting re-elected that allegiance to the big money donors is much more important than allegiance to America or the American vot-er. According to data, federal candidates and political commit-tees spent approximately 9 bil-lion dollars to produce the re-sults of the 2022 mid-term elec-tions.
Do you notice that our gov-ernment seems very reluctant to seriously push back on China over their theft of US technolo-gy, to find the origins of a virus that killed over 1 million Ameri-can citizens, or to take action to prevent China from purchasing billions of dollars of critical US businesses and farmland. Are our lawmakers afraid to chal-lenge China for fear that China would retaliate and deny US business opportunities in China?
We surely know that compa-nies like Apple, META, the NBA, Disney, and others are making strong efforts to expand their markets into China. Will our politicians dare jeopardize the business objectives of their big dollar donors? Yes, at times they may talk a big game, but you seldom see any action.
One thing Congress does well is spend money that is not in the bank. Recently, while Ameri-cans are dealing with 7% plus inflation, Congress found 3.6 million dollars in the recent 1.7 trillion-dollar Omnibus bill to build a hiking trail in Georgia named after Michelle Obama. You would think that former President Obama would surely have the ability to find 3.6 mil-lion dollars from private sources to build a hiking trail named for his wife and not further burden the American taxpayer.
I will admit that the Democrat party does tend to be rather straight-forward in telling the American people that they plan to open our southern border, eliminate fossil fuels and in-crease your taxes and US debt in an effort to pay for social pro-grams for their ever-growing list of American victims.
The Republican party, on the other hand, tells you that they are for a secure border, fiscal responsibility and a smaller fed-eral government. Though, I can’t recall a Republican administra-tion that has reduced the size of the federal government or the amount of US debt, and former President Trump’s administra-tion was the first to take any serious action in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigra-tion.
The national US debt today is around 31.3 trillion dollars (that’s $93,927 for every person in the US) and has been increas-ing on the average of about 1 trillion a year for the last 20 years. We are currently depend-ent on China for our pharmaceu-ticals, our solar panels and the chips used in our automobiles, phones and computers. We have closed our coal-fired power plants as China is building and planning more. The Chinese mil-itary is quickly becoming the largest in the world as our mili-tary leaders find it more im-portant to educate our soldiers on equity, inclusion and the problem of “white rage.”
A vote for the same old career politicians will only give us more of the same old results. Term limits and serious cam-paign finance reform are re-quired to return this government to “we, the people.”
STEPHEN BACH
