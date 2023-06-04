Atlantic Beach, N.C.
May 31, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Our country has been headed in the wrong direction for several years. The damage has been done, and I worry we are at a point of no return.
We have been through years when shouting and screaming, many times shooting and killing, and chaos has replaced appropriate conflict resolution and civil, respectful conversation. Compromise seems out of the question, and many have forgotten that all voices matter.
I’ve never seen Americans as angry as they are now. Is Our Constitution Doomed? America is divided, and the rule of law is gone. We can't go anywhere without something political being thrown into our faces.
We should all realize by now that Big Tech and the Mainstream Media are taking away our freedom. They control what we see and hear and, in many cases, what we think.
On top of this, we now have bias programmed into artificial intelligence (AI Bot) coming into our lives.
I listened to the words of a survivor of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, Xi Van Fleet, stating the tumultuous past of Communist China Doctrines is repeating itself in the US.
The Dems want Biden/Harris out. Neither is fit to run a Dollar General store. They have been outright failures, with Joe showing more signs of dementia and Harris unable to compose two complete sentences.
No one would care how old Biden is if he could get from the beginning to the end of a sentence without forgetting his topic. US citizens deserve better.
Biden continues his rant about White Supremacy, saying it is the most dangerous threat in America. He continues to divide folks and stoke the flames: unity, my butt. Everyone knows Joe was a racist for 40 years in Congress. He just doesn’t remember.
Younger folks are part of the problem after years of radical indoctrination in schools and colleges, including social media. Aristotle said political science isn’t for the young because youth lack the broad human experience to make prudent judgments for the common good.
Don’t expect intellectual honesty from the Biden Crime Administration, as they view most things as a means to an end (Votes) and aren’t motivated by principles or morals. This country has nothing but politics in play, and we are the pawns being jerked around.
Senator John Edwards of North Carolina often spoke of “two Americas”: the haves and have-nots, but our country is now divided between “red” and “blue.” Republicans and Democrats are living in different worlds. No longer can we assume that national unity will ever survive.
Historians cite many reasons for the fall of the Roman Empire. But, among them was a severe financial crisis from overspending, high inflation and taxation, the split of the West and East as they drifted apart, government corruption, ineffective and incompetent leadership, loss of civic pride, and disunity and disharmony.
I’m too old and tired to grapple with the injustice from big-government progressives in this country. I fear for my adult kids and my granddaughter. It’s something I think about almost every day.
I tell them to keep faith in their hearts, and maybe, just maybe, we can get that Unity Genie back in the bottle. But, realistically, I know we will never return to The “United” States.
MIKE PFAFF
